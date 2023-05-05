Border Patrol Union Sounds the Alarm About Coming Catastrophe
Hunter Biden 'Clashes' With WH Aides Ahead of Several High-Profile Legal Battles

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 05, 2023 7:45 PM
Top White House aides have "clashed" with Hunter Biden ahead of his legal battles and as Republicans strategize ways to indict the president's son. 

According to an Axios report, tensions between Hunter Biden and White House officials are heating up as the shady businessman struggle to find ways to handle his legal battles involving potential charges of tax fraud and illegally purchasing a firearm, GOP-led investigations into his alleged business corruption, and a child support court case in Arkansas. 

The report notes that the several damning courts battles the President Joe Biden's son faces have caused them to hire prominent lawyer Abbe Lowell, which was reportedly "abrupt" and "unwelcome," in order to take more of an aggressive approach than the previous lawyer White House had hired. 

"High-level Democrats and others are worried about the idea of the president's son soliciting money to pay for his legal troubles," the report reads, adding that the White House is cringing at the idea of Hunter Biden's legal team having to move "toward creating a legal defense fund, and hiring ethics advisers for it."

The former top spokesman for the Justice Department, Anthony Coley, said that for the fund to work, "it must be extraordinarily transparent and even restrictive by prohibiting foreign citizens and registered lobbyists from contributing. Without these types of guardrails, the fund will be a legitimate headache for the White House."

Sources close to Hunter Biden said his team and allies have not decided whether to move forward with a legal defense fund.

The Biden White House has refused to comment on the ongoing legal battles the Biden family faces as Republicans continue to mount evidence to take them down. 

The report also notes that Hunter Biden is "millions of dollars in legal debt" and does not have a steady source of income. 

