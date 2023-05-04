A Progressive Soros-Backed Prosecutor Resigns After Criticism of Neglect for the City's Safety

A George Soros-backed prosecutor resigned from her St. Louis position amid calls for her to quit after dismissing nearly 12,000 cases.

On Thursday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner stepped down from her role as one of Missouri's top prosecutors for reportedly mishandling cases and causing chaos within her office.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey suggested that Gardner was a failure after she threw out more than 9,000 cases as they were about to go to trial, which forced judges to dismiss more than 2,000 cases because it caused failure to provide defendants with evidence and speedy trials, according to Bailey.

Gardner's resignation takes effect June 1. However, Bailey released a statement expressing disappointment that she would be allowed to hold office for a few more weeks.

"There is absolutely no reason for the circuit attorney to remain in office until June 1," Bailey said. "We remain undeterred with our legal quest to forcibly remove her from office. Every day she remains puts the city of St. Louis in more danger. How many victims will there be between now and June 1? How many defendants will have their constitutional rights violated? How many cases will continue to go un-prosecuted?"

In February, a teenage volleyball player was visiting St. Louis with her team when she was struck by a car, causing her to lose both legs. The man involved in the crash was charged with assault, armed criminal action, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Unfortunately, due to the progressive prosecutor's lawless agenda, he was out on bond awaiting trial for a separate armed robbery case when the accident occurred, violating the terms of his bond several dozen times.

Despite no court records, Gardner claimed that her office attempted to put the man back in jail, saying a judge had denied their request.

For months Gardner has refused to resign from her position, claiming Bailey's efforts to replace her was a political "witch hunt" and a form of "voter suppression."