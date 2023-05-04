Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal
Former Senator Who Resigned Over Groping Scandal Says Supreme Court Is 'Illegitimate'
Eric Adams Backpedals After Accusing Greg Abbott of Racism for Busing Migrants to...
The Sotomayor Media Files – High(pocrisy) Court Shenanigans
Top Democrat’s 'Nonbinary' Daughter Ordered To Write Apology Letter For Hitting a Cop
Ted Cruz: Allegations Against Biden Could 'Absolutely' Lead to Impeachment
MTG Says 'Staggering' Bank Statements Prove Hunter Biden Was Involved In Several Sex...
Protestors Storm Florida Capitol Demanding DeSantis to Not Pass Education Bills
DeSantis Says He Supports Lowering Age Requirement To Buy Firearms To 18
Montana Governor Signs Several Pro-Life Bills Into Law
What Biden's Education Secretary Is Blaming on Worsening Test Scores Is Truly Shameless
Educators Report Spike in Student Behavioral Problems Since Lockdowns
Who is Planting All the Bogus Hatchet Jobs on Conservative SCOTUS Justices?
Doctors Perform First-Ever Brain Surgery on Unborn Baby
Tipsheet

A Progressive Soros-Backed Prosecutor Resigns After Criticism of Neglect for the City's Safety

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 04, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/David A. Lieb

A George Soros-backed prosecutor resigned from her St. Louis position amid calls for her to quit after dismissing nearly 12,000 cases. 

On Thursday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner stepped down from her role as one of Missouri's top prosecutors for reportedly mishandling cases and causing chaos within her office. 

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey suggested that Gardner was a failure after she threw out more than 9,000 cases as they were about to go to trial, which forced judges to dismiss more than 2,000 cases because it caused failure to provide defendants with evidence and speedy trials, according to Bailey. 

Gardner's resignation takes effect June 1. However, Bailey released a statement expressing disappointment that she would be allowed to hold office for a few more weeks. 

"There is absolutely no reason for the circuit attorney to remain in office until June 1," Bailey said. "We remain undeterred with our legal quest to forcibly remove her from office. Every day she remains puts the city of St. Louis in more danger. How many victims will there be between now and June 1? How many defendants will have their constitutional rights violated? How many cases will continue to go un-prosecuted?"

In February, a teenage volleyball player was visiting St. Louis with her team when she was struck by a car, causing her to lose both legs. The man involved in the crash was charged with assault, armed criminal action, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Unfortunately, due to the progressive prosecutor's lawless agenda, he was out on bond awaiting trial for a separate armed robbery case when the accident occurred, violating the terms of his bond several dozen times.

Recommended

KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson

Despite no court records, Gardner claimed that her office attempted to put the man back in jail, saying a judge had denied their request. 

For months Gardner has refused to resign from her position, claiming Bailey's efforts to replace her was a political "witch hunt" and a form of "voter suppression."

Tags: PROGRESSIVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson
Anheuser-Busch CEO Responds to Bud Light Controversy in Leaked Audio Townhall Staff
Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal Katie Pavlich
Judge Paula Schlichter RIP Kurt Schlichter
MTG Says 'Staggering' Bank Statements Prove Hunter Biden Was Involved In Several Sex Trafficking Schemes Sarah Arnold
Who is Planting All the Bogus Hatchet Jobs on Conservative SCOTUS Justices? Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson