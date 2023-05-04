Kirby Pulled From Briefing After Question About Biden's Bribery Scandal
Protestors Storm Florida Capitol Demanding DeSantis to Not Pass Education Bills

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 04, 2023 7:45 PM
Protestors stormed the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) at the Florida Capitol after the legislature expanded the governor's controversial "Parental Rights in Education" law, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by far-Left Democrats. 

Fourteen people were arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespass for refusing to leave until DeSantis agreed to meet with them, despite the governor not being there. The protest was organized by a human rights group called the Dream Defenders. 

The protestors blocked the governor's office for more than nine hours. They locked arms, sat on the carpet, and refused to comply with the police officers' warnings that they must vacate the area within 20 minutes or risk being arrested. 

"Once the building closes, unless you have an office in the Capitol, you're not allowed to be here," Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said. 

The bills passed and signed into law this legislative session, which ends Friday, including an abortion ban, illegal immigration restrictions, and bills targeting woke drag shows.

One of the first pieces of legislation passed prohibits students and teachers from being forced to use pronouns that don't correspond to their biological gender, which DeSantis has remained firm on. 

Another bill included schools being banned from teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation in all grades and challenging books found to be sexually inappropriate for children. 

He was one of the first governors to target the Left's progressive indoctrination of children and fight to protect minors from castrating themselves just because they were told they were born in the wrong body. 

Both bills head to DeSantis's desk, which he is expected to sign. 


