Woke Alert: U.S. Navy Hires Active-Duty Drag Queen to Boost Recruitment Numbers

The Left's woke, progressive agenda has leaked into every facet of American life, causing the U.S. to look even weaker to foreign countries.

In response to a significant decline in recruitment, the U.S. Navy hired an active-duty drag queen as a "Digital Ambassador" to attract men to join the military branch.

However, this tactic may attract feminist men who are afraid to break a nail and gets offended by every little thing, let alone fight for the country.

Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who goes by the stage name "Harpy Daniels," is a "non-binary" TikTok influencer. He began posting how he would perform onboard, becoming an "advocate" for people who "were oppressed for years in the service."

With over 1,300,000 likes on TikTok, Kelley's bio reveals that the performer's opinions "are not endorsed by DoD or DoN."

"From joining to 2016 and being able to share my drag experience on my off time with my fellow sailors has been a blessing. This experience has brought me so much strength, courage, and ambition to continue being an advocate and representation of queer sailors!" Kelley wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you to the Navy for giving me this opportunity! I don't speak for the Navy but simply share my experience in the Navy! So Hooyah, and let's go Slay!"

According to an interview with USS Museum Constitution, the Navy held a lip sync competition where Kelley dressed in total drag, including hair and makeup to make him look like a pin-up doll, while deployed on the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

Kelley claimed his woke drag performance helped "save" someone's life who was apparently suicidal.

"They personally thanked me and said they forgot what life was like for a moment. That's a struggle we all deal with during deployments, and we all have our reasons to lose ourselves," he claimed.

Kelley's goal is to make it on RuPaul's Drag Race as one of the first active service members— not fight to protect the U.S. or anything; that would be insane.

The military has a huge recruiting/retention crisis because they went woke. How did they try to fix it? By going more woke. Meet Joshua Kelley. Drag name Harpy Daniels. U.S. Navy named him Digital Ambassador to recruit new demos to join the Navy. Insane. pic.twitter.com/2DWOAIgWr4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 2, 2023

A Navy spokesperson told Fox News that the Navy is evaluating what form the program, which included five active-duty personnel, will take place in the future.

The progressive ambassador program was launched as the Navy is trying to increase its size to 347,000 members in 2024, up from the current 341,736 serving in fiscal year 2023.