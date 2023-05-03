Did Blinken Lie to Congress About His Talks With Hunter Biden?
Tipsheet

FBI In Possession of Document That Details 'Criminal Scheme' Involving the Biden's and a Foreign National

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 03, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Department of Justice and the FBI allegedly possess a document detailing a "criminal scheme" involving then-Vice President Joe Biden's collusion with a foreign national. 

A whistleblower told House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley that Biden had an arrangement that included exchanging money for policy decisions. 

The FBI-generated FD-1023 form reportedly includes an unclassified internal document that reveals "very serious" and detailed allegations about Biden. 

"What we don't know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI's recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight," Grassley said. 

The Republicans warned of the possibility that then-Vice President Biden engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. 

"The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself," Comer said, adding, "Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people." 

The document reportedly also contains information on how the alleged criminal scheme was conducted and its purpose. 

Comer and Grassley pointed out that the Biden DOJ and FBI are notorious for "allowing political bias to infect their decision-making process" and plans to conduct an independent investigation on the matter on their own, "free from those agencies' influence." 

The House committee has been investigating the Biden family's shady business dealings, alleging that the president and his son Hunter Biden have been involved in crimes since before taking office. The group of Republicans has concluded that Biden has every interest other than the U.S. in mind. 

The FBI confirmed they received Comer and Grassley's letter but said they "don't have any additional comment."


