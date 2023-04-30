CNN and NYT Call Trump’s Possible 2024 Re-Election 'Code Red'

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Democrats are taking a cold hard look at their running mates compared to the GOP's team.

The Left has President Joe Biden, an 80-year-old senior who doesn't know up from down, and a meditating hippy who preaches the "politics of love." Their only real chance of taking the crown at this point is the newly announced presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and even that is a long shot.

So it makes sense that Democrats are starting to panic that Republicans will secure the vote.

On Saturday, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman sounded the alarm to CNN viewers that former President Trump has a real shot at being re-elected in 2024.

"We're at a critical juncture, and three things cannot happen. First, Israel cannot turn into Hungary, an authoritarian democracy. Second, Putin cannot win in Ukraine, Ukraine cannot go Putin, and Donald J. Trump must never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever be back in the White House," Friedman began.

Calling the possibility "code red," the Left-wing columnist said his top priority and focus is ensuring Trump doesn't make it back into the White House.

"So what I'm asking is, what is the best Democratic ticket to win that election? This is going to be a close election if it's Trump versus Biden. And we need the center; we need the moderate and independents and white working class to come out for Biden in enough numbers that he can win," Friedman said.

Uh Oh...Leftist are seeing a path for Trump's return pic.twitter.com/yihiVWImwH — Defund NPR--Defund Democrats (@defundnpr3) April 29, 2023

Earlier this week, the NYT columnist issued an opinion piece warning readers that because of Biden's old age and the possibility that he might be unable to finish a second term, another four years from Trump is "unchained."

According to recent polls, most Americans, including Democrats, don't want Biden to run for a second term.

An NBC poll found that 53 percent of 2020 Biden voters say he "shouldn't run again," while 76 percent of voters under the age of 35 also agree that the president shouldn't seek another four years.