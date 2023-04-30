Anheuser-Busch Is In A Deep Hole In and Out of the Trans Community

Anheuser-Busch has dug itself into a deep hole after playing politics with its beer.

Since significant backlash stormed the company for partnering with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light has faced a downward spiral of issues, including a drastic drop in sales.

Now the trans community is coming for the company, pressuring it to publicly double down on supporting transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

In a letter addressed to the head of Anheuser-Busch’s human resources department, senior vice president at The Human Rights Campaign Jay Brown demanded Anheuser-Busch not stop catering to the LGBTQ community.

“At this moment, it is absolutely critical for Anheuser-Busch to stand in solidarity with Dylan and the trans community,” the letter began. “However, when faced with anti-LGBTQ+ and transphobic criticism, Anheuser-Busch’s actions demonstrate a profound lack of fortitude in upholding its values of diversity, equity, and inclusion to employees, customers, shareholders, and the LGBTQ+ community.”

Brown criticized the beer company, calling them cowards for its response to the controversy.

“This not only lends credence to hate-filled rhetoric, but it also exposes Anheuser-Busch to long-term business impacts with employees and customers increasingly looking for steadfast commitment to LGBTQ+ corporate citizenships,” the letter continued.

Conservatives, famous rock stars, and politicians have expressed disappointment with Bud Light’s move to cave into the Left’s progressive movement by boycotting the beer and urging others to do the same.

On Thursday, Mulvaney addressed the controversy for the first time, telling Instagram followers in a video that he/she is “doing OK” despite the “hate” she/he has endured.

“I think it’s OK to be frustrated with someone or confused,” Mulvaney said. “But what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel.”

Additionally, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth responded to the outrage, saying they “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people” and are “in the business of bringing people together over beer.”



