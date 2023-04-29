Comer Alleges Biden Legal Team Is Intimidating Witnesses: 'They Fear For Their Lives'

One of the top Republicans leading the probe into Hunter Biden’s shady business affairs claims that the president’s son’s lawyers are using intimidation tactics against whistleblowers and witnesses.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said that President Joe Biden’s legal team is threatening potential witnesses, making them fear for their lives.

“We’ve got witnesses that are scared to death to come forward. They fear for their lives,” Comer said, adding that the Hunter Biden legal team has been “testing the limits with respect to witness intimidation.”

The Republican is also accusing Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) of serving as an attorney for the Biden family, who was once all about the support of impeaching former President Trump.

“[As] evidence emerges, thanks to us, about wrongdoing within the Biden family, and he then quickly becomes a defense attorney,” Comer continued.

Comer also claimed that Democrat officials in Congress were bankrolling “dark money groups” to destroy the investigation and paying off witnesses, adding that Left-leaning lawyers are pressuring banks to cooperate with the congressional investigation.

Republicans launched a probe into the Biden family, alleging that Hunter Biden used his high-profile family connections for financial gains. Recently, Comer said that he secured evidence of several payments made to nine Biden family members for influence peddling.

So far, no charges have been made against the president’s son. However, Comer said that he would be transparent with Americans and believed once the truth was revealed, it would shake the country to its core.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation since at least 2018. Comer said that before releasing bombshell revelations, the mainstream media was eagerly awaiting to report on it. However, after the findings were made public, they fell silent, alleging that the media did not want to tell the truth.