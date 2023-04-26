Whistleblower Set to Expose Government's Involvement In Child Trafficking Operation

A whistleblower is set to expose the United State’s massive involvement regarding a multi-billion dollar sex trafficking scheme at the southern border.

An anonymous source will testify during the House Judiciary subcommittee hearing, “The Biden Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Alien Children,” alleging the Democrat-led administration is operating as the “middle man” for their child sex empire.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics, the number of unaccompanied children at the border has gone from 33,239 in the fiscal year 2020 to more than 146,000 in the fiscal year 2021 and 152,000 in the fiscal year 2022. In 2023, border patrol agents have encountered more than 70,000 encounters. However, according to the New York Times, the Biden Administration has lost track of at least 85,000 children.

Tara Lee Rodas, a whistleblower who formerly worked in the inspector general’s office at the Department of Health and Human Services, alleges that the U.S. is putting children in grave danger who will be sold for sex after entering the country illegally thanks to President Joe Biden’s open-border policies.

“Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. Government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children,” Rodas said. “Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, and restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers. Today, children will be sold for sex.”

According to her prepared testimony, Rodas thought she would help place minors into forever homes. But instead, she discovered children are being trafficked and sold as sex slaves right here in the U.S. after being smuggled to the border and then delivered to a sponsor, usually criminals, traffickers, and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations.

“Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income — this is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking,” she continued. “We can no longer turn a blind eye and pretend this isn’t happening. Congress has the power to stop this, which is why I am calling on you to do what is right.”

Another whistleblower testimony alleged that the Biden Admin has repeatedly been told of the issues but chooses to ignore them.

Children are “carelessly funneled through the custody of U.S. government agencies and contractors, and handed off to very lightly vetted sponsors (who are usually also here illegally) in our communities without regard to their safety and well-being,” Jessica Vaughn, director of Policy Studies at the Center for Immigration Studies said.

She said she had warned the HHS several times of the ongoing dangerous situation. However, she was demoted and sued. Vaughn later settled her case and resigned from her position.