Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson Posts Video Following Fox News Exit

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 26, 2023 8:45 PM

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson addresses his sudden departure from the network for the first time. 

In a tweet, Carlson posted a lengthy video of himself talking about what he recognized about the mainstream media after stepping away for a few days. 

Carlson began by addressing the outpouring support he has received from supporters who have been long-time fans. He then pointed out the stupidity of what networks talk about on air. 

“The debates... completely irrevelant. They mean nothing. In five years we won't even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated,” Carlson said. 

However, he was amazed to note that the big topics, the ones the whole country should be paying attention too, get almost no coverage. 

Carlson torched American media for condemning debates that draw attention to topics such as corporate power, science, demographic change and natural resources. 

“Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it,” the former host continued. 

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence After Leaving Fox News Townhall Staff

He noted that the U.S. mirrors that of a one party state, calling it depressing but not too late to change things. 

Carlson also noted that when people tell the truth in a calm manner, they become powerful. Unlike those who force and instill fear into Americans as if the world is ending tomorrow. 

“The liars who try to silence them shrink, and they become weaker,” he said, adding “true things prevail.” 

Carlson ended his video telling his followers that he will see them soon, adding that there is still hope for the country. 

