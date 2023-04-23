NBC Admits New Poll Numbers For Joe Biden Doesn't Look Good

President Joe Biden's struggles in the polls are no shocking news. He has been drowning since day one of his presidency, and liberal news outlets are being forced to admit it.

NBC host Chuck Todd revealed shocking low poll numbers for Biden, reportedly seeking a second term.

Fifty-three percent of voters who supported Biden in 2020 say that the president shouldn't run again. 76 percent of voters under 35 believe Biden should not run in 2024, while only 41 percent of Americans think the 80-year-old should let new leadership take over.

NBC: Just 41% of Americans approve of Biden — "driven by the 58% of Americans who disapprove of how he is handling the economy."



"Just 30% of independents approve of the job Biden is doing." pic.twitter.com/F1IpVYc84f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2023

"[This is] driven by the 58 percent of Americans who disapprove of how he handles the current economy. Just 30 percent of independents approve of Biden's job overall," Todd admitted.

NBC POLL, among Democrats:



☝️ "53% of 2020 Biden voters say he shouldn’t run"



☝️ "64% of Democrats who voted for Sanders or Warren in the 2020 primaries think he shouldn’t run"



☝️ "76% of voters under 35 think he shouldn't run" pic.twitter.com/7MvEeZvTFf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2023

Most pollsters said Biden's age was a leading factor for why they don't want to see him in the White House again, as well as his ability to do the job.

This comes as bombshells shed light on the Biden family's involvement in money schemes. Earlier this week, an IRS whistleblower revealed that the president is working alongside Attorney General Merrick Garland to prevent Hunter Biden from being prosecuted for several financial crimes.

Biden has reached a lower approval rating than former President Trump, which the president once claimed was the "worst president America has ever had."

The president's mental and physical fitness has not only Republicans but also Democrats concerned with the future of Americans if Biden continues running the country the way he has done thus far.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a former White House doctor for Barack Obama, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), cautioned that Biden's mental health is so bad he will "get people killed" and lead America to war.