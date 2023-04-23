Biden Leaves Americans Behind. Again.
Tipsheet

John Fetterman Faces Heat After Posting Photo Holding a Controversial Flag

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 23, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) is being criticized for promoting a 4/20, a so-called "holiday" popular with marijuana smokers worldwide. 

The Democrat tweeted a photo of himself holding a flag with marijuana leaves scattered all over it, saying, "It's 420 somewhere." 

"It's 4:20 on 4/20. That's the tweet," Fetterman wrote in the caption. 

Twitter users took the chance to call out the senator for encouraging the dangerous and illegal, under federal law, habit, leaving numerous people disgusted. 

Another user pointed out that smoking marijuana can exacerbate his mental health issues, which Fetterman has faced. Earlier this week, he was released from the hospital battling "severe" depression. 

Hours before his 4/20 tweet, Fetterman signaled his support of legalizing the gateway drug saying, "You know what goes great with some weed? A Union," in response to a story about marijuana dispensary workers looking to unionize. 

Fetterman has asked President Joe Biden to decriminalize marijuana by de-scheduling it from its classification as a Schedule I drug. 

"It's long past time that we finally decriminalize marijuana," Fetterman said in a press release. "The president needs to use his executive authority to begin de-scheduling marijuana." 


