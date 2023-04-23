John Fetterman Faces Heat After Posting Photo Holding a Controversial Flag

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) is being criticized for promoting a 4/20, a so-called "holiday" popular with marijuana smokers worldwide.

The Democrat tweeted a photo of himself holding a flag with marijuana leaves scattered all over it, saying, "It's 420 somewhere."

"It's 4:20 on 4/20. That's the tweet," Fetterman wrote in the caption.

Twitter users took the chance to call out the senator for encouraging the dangerous and illegal, under federal law, habit, leaving numerous people disgusted.

You’re encouraging a federal crime. Seems on brand, actually. — Patrick (@PMC713) April 21, 2023

Drugs instead of working?? — Texas Wreck (@TexaswreckWreck) April 23, 2023

Another user pointed out that smoking marijuana can exacerbate his mental health issues, which Fetterman has faced. Earlier this week, he was released from the hospital battling "severe" depression.

Oh, my. Rehab did not help. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 21, 2023

Should probably lay off the ganja until your mental faculties improve — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 20, 2023

Hours before his 4/20 tweet, Fetterman signaled his support of legalizing the gateway drug saying, "You know what goes great with some weed? A Union," in response to a story about marijuana dispensary workers looking to unionize.

Fetterman has asked President Joe Biden to decriminalize marijuana by de-scheduling it from its classification as a Schedule I drug.

"It's long past time that we finally decriminalize marijuana," Fetterman said in a press release. "The president needs to use his executive authority to begin de-scheduling marijuana."

You know what goes great with some weed? A Union.https://t.co/Cf3OHHKPzX — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 20, 2023



