Trump Team Throws Blistering Insults at DeSantis: 'Misery and Despair'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 22, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/File

Former President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) are not slowing down soon, claiming that the governor has ruined Florida. 

According to Trump’s campaign team, the sunshine state is among the worst states to raise a family, work, and retire, despite thousands of Americans migrating to Florida in recent years. 

“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a campaign email Friday. “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida, and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents.”

Trump, who lives in Florida, has thrown blistering comments at DeSantis since rumors began to swirl that the governor is mulling a potential 2024 presidential bid. The two Republicans are neck to neck in the polls, making it a close fight for the GOP nominee. 

Trump’s campaign claims that Florida faces multiple issues, citing statistics from organizations like the U.S. News and World Report, Money Inc., and the Florida Policy Institute. For example, the email points out that the state’s cost-to-living has jumped over ten percent in the last year, adding that home prices have exponentially increased in areas such as Miami and Tampa. However, that could be because the state has become too popular, with more and more people moving to DeSantis’s turf. 

In response, a DeSantis PAC Trolled Trump following his latest targeted attacks on the governor, encouraging him to move to Democrat-run California if he thinks Florida is so bad. 

“Never Back Down announces we are offering Trump financial assistance to help him leave Florida and move to his beloved California, so he can be close to his good buddy @GavinNewsom, whom he loves so intensely and gets along with so well,” the PAC’s tweet read. 


Tags: RON DESANTIS TRUMP

