DeSantis Warns Americans the Left Is 'Targeting Conservatives' Ahead of 2024 Election

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) warned a crowd of over 1,000 Republican activists regarding the 2024 presidential election.

Despite not mentioning a potential run from himself, DeSantis said that the "Left is playing for keeps," adding that if Democrats gain control of all of the offices, including the Oval Office, the Senate, and the House, they will destroy conservative values with their power.

"If you look at what happens in 2024, if the Democrats are able to sweep all the offices, president, Senate, and House — what will they do with that power? They will try to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. They will try to abolish the Electoral College. They will try to make Washington, D.C., a state so they get two left-wing senators virtually for life. They will try to eliminate voter ID across this country and mandate ballot harvesting in every state of the union," DeSantis said.

The governor emphasized that the Left is trying to push Republicans out of the country, leaving them with little to say no to anything in the U.S. He added that the Left's agenda does not speak to the average American's values, condemning their political movement.

DeSantis has been making campaign-style stops across the U.S. despite not mentioning the possibility of a 2024 bid. Instead, he has repeatedly told the crowds that "freedom is worth fighting for" and that "we have only begun to fight," igniting rumors that he is gearing up to make a long-awaited announcement.

His "The Courage to be Free" book tour was speculated to be his informal entrance into the 2024 race. However, the governor has refrained from addressing rumors that he is mulling a four-year stay at the White House.

Last week, DeSantis signed one of the strictest abortion laws the nation has seen into law, drawing criticism from Democrats. The law bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy or when the heartbeat can first be detected.

Some believe this could hurt DeSantis in the race; however, according to Democrat's agenda, abortion should be legal until a woman is about to give birth, destroying all conservative values.