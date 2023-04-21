Residents Erupt After Michigan Dem Approves CCP-Backed Green Energy Deal

Michigan residents erupted angrily after state Democrats approved funding for a Chinese-backed green energy project.

During the Michigan State Senate Budget Committee hearing, Democrat lawmakers granted the final approval of $175 million in taxpayer money in a 10-9 vote to Gotion, a Hefei-based, China-based Gotion High-Tech subsidiary building electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in Big Rapids.

However, almost all of the residents in attendants were less than thrilled about the plan, slamming the Chinese-backed deal.

"Why are we even considering, why would the county, the township, the state of Michigan even consider a Chinese-based company if, in fact, there is an American company willing to build this type of plant," Russ Jennings, a resident, said.

Another resident expressed frustration and anger, criticizing the state for rushing a lucrative decision that would impact everyone.

"I am angry. I'm angry that this vote slipped into the agenda today with as little information as possible so people like me wouldn't know it's happening," she said. "I am furious that you, our elected officials, have ignored requests from my community to submit this ballot until a small semblance of due diligence can be conducted."

Furthermore, a community member accused the Chinese government of having a broader plan to "overthrow the United States without firing a shot."

She said that the whole state should be concerned and that the Chinese Communist Party is dangerous and a "threat to our way of life and our God-given and constitutional freedoms."

Last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich) announced that Gotion would invest $2.4 billion to build two 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facilities on 260 acres in northern Michigan. Praising the proposal, the Democrat claimed it would boost the state's status as a "global hub for mobility and electrification."

The supervisor of Barton Township, a jurisdiction near the proposed site, Kyle Luce, said 85 percent of its residents were against Gotion's CCP-funded project.