Lori Lightfoot Admits Democrats Are Too Relaxed When It Comes to Crime

Ousted Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, who got booted from her position for not taking the city's crime problem seriously, is now calling on Democrats to "speak the truth" regarding recent violent crime spikes.

During a speech, hypocrite Lightfoot had a change of heart, telling fellow Democrats that they needed to start focusing on the crime surge plaguing cities.

"As Democrats, if we do not speak the truth about violent crime in our cities, we will be the worse for it," the pro-crime ex-mayor said. "I come to this conversation as a former federal prosecutor. I come to this as a former defense attorney; I am the sister of a returning resident. But I know that people in my city are wreaking havoc every day and need to be off the streets. That's reality."

Lightfoot criticized bail reform, something she heavenly participated in while in office, saying that mayors need to stop letting criminals back on the streets, allowing them to commit a crime again.

"If we say, 'yeah, the police department is spending all this time and resources to arrest, put a case on,' and the judges and the prosecutors say, 'you know what? We're going to let you out on electronic monitoring to wreak havoc again.,'" she continued.

Lightfoot was slammed for dancing in the streets during the Lunar New Year in January while innocent Chicago residents were shot.

While serving as mayor, the city suffered 2,278 homicides, with over 9,000 people being shot. Since the beginning of 2023, before Lightfoot was ousted, 41 homicides occurred, and 194 residents were shot. Now, all of a sudden, she thinks something needs to change.

"If somebody musters the courage to come forward and identify the person who just shot up their neighborhood and then sees Pookie walking boldly as day back on the street two days later, what does that say to them?" Lightfoot asked. "You're telling them that the criminal justice system doesn't care about victims and witnesses, and if we don't call that out every single day with these prosecutors and with these judges, many of whom don't live in our cities and don't care about what's happening, then we are going to lose an opportunity to advocate for the victims and the witnesses and the residents who just want and deserve peace."