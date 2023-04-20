WH Accuses DeSantis of Cancel Culture Over His So-Called 'Dystopian' Parental Rights Law

The Biden White House condemned Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) "dystopian" Florida education law.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Florida of censoring education as a form of cancel culture, calling Republicans hypocrites.

"Under threat of having their licenses revoked, gay teachers have been forced to take down pictures of their spouses from their desks and censor their classroom materials," Jean-Pierre said. "Censoring our classes is not how public education is supposed to work in a free country."

Earlier this week, DeSantis secured a win by approving a ban on classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades. Previously, the ban was kindergarten through third grade.

"Conservative politicians love to complain about the so-called "cancel culture," all while threatening teachers with losing their jobs if they teach something that the MAGA extremists don't agree with," Jean-Pierre continued.

DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights In Education," dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill, into law last year, outraging progressive Leftists nationwide.

The governor has fought tooth and nail to protect children from the Democrat's radical agenda and has tried to sexually indoctrinate kids by forcing transgenderism and drag queens on them.

However, DeSantis has remained strong and fought back, aiming to pass several Republican-backed laws.

He proposed expanding the controversial law last month, saying he wants to make the state a "Citadel of Freedom" where "woke goes to die."

"If you can't make them see the light, make them feel the heat," DeSantis said during a speech. "It is wrong for a teacher to tell a student that they may have been born in the wrong body or that their gender is a choice. So we don't let that happen in Florida,' he lauded. 'Disney objects to that, well so be it, we're going to do that."