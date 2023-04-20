DeSantis Threatens to Put a Prison Next to Disney World as the Park Tries to Push a LGBTQ Agenda

The war continues between Disney and Florida as the woke corporation tries to push an LGBTQ agenda.

Earlier this week, Disney announced its first after-dark "Pride Nite" for "celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies" at its California park with "LGBT themed" entertainment. But, hitting back, DeSantis warned the park better not do the same at its Florida location.

"If you look at this whole special district, Walt Disney Corporation obviously owns a lot of it, but the district owns other lands," DeSantis said. "Now people are like, what should we do with this land? People have said: Maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said maybe you need another state prison. Who knows?"

The clash between Disney and the Florida governor began last year when DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights In Education" bill, or the "Don't Say Gay Bill," after the mouse in the house, including schools, took it upon themselves to indoctrinate children with sexually explicit content.

DeSantis then announced he was taking over Reedy Creek District, which allowed Disney to have self-governance over the jurisdiction.

"[Disney] no longer has its own government, will live under the same laws as everyone else and pay its debts and a fair share of taxes," DeSantis said at the time.

The "pride night" theme encourages attendees, aged three and up, to "proudly display your true colors and be your unique and fabulous self."

Despite Disney's new CEO, Bob Iger, vowing to keep politics out of the parks, he seems willing to bow down to the Left's pro-progressive agenda.

However, DeSantis will stop at nothing to bring down the radical push from the Democrats, suggesting Disney should wave the white flag before he pulls out the big stops.