This Tweet About Lori Lightfoot's Defeat Cannot Be Real
Ronna McDaniel Calls for GOP to Embrace Early Voting in 'Every Republican Campaign'
Is This When Biden Will Finally Announce His Re-Election Bid?
Here's Another Way TikTok Is Screwing Up Our Kids
Why the Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Against Alec Baldwin Were Dropped
Yawns Are Heard As a Member of Congress Pressures a Journalist, and Oracle...
MTG Roasts Eric Swalwell for Sleeping With a Chinese Spy
WH Accuses DeSantis of Cancel Culture Over His So-Called 'Dystopian' Parental Rights Law
There Is Something Interesting About the Date Durbin Is Asking to Talk to...
A Democrat Threatened Matt Taibbi With Jail Time Over His Twitter Files Testimony
WH Blasts Whistleblower Claims Into Hunter Biden Probe
Biden's Title IX Enforcer Refuses to Define a 'Woman'
Ted Cruz Issues Crucial Reminder About Democrats' Treatment of Dianne Feinstein
Trans Lawmaker Says Republicans Have ‘Blood on Your Hands’ Over ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ Le...
Tipsheet

DeSantis Threatens to Put a Prison Next to Disney World as the Park Tries to Push a LGBTQ Agenda

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 20, 2023 9:30 PM

The war continues between Disney and Florida as the woke corporation tries to push an LGBTQ agenda. 

Earlier this week, Disney announced its first after-dark "Pride Nite" for "celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies" at its California park with "LGBT themed" entertainment. But, hitting back, DeSantis warned the park better not do the same at its Florida location. 

"If you look at this whole special district, Walt Disney Corporation obviously owns a lot of it, but the district owns other lands," DeSantis said. "Now people are like, what should we do with this land? People have said: Maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said maybe you need another state prison. Who knows?" 

The clash between Disney and the Florida governor began last year when DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights In Education" bill, or the "Don't Say Gay Bill," after the mouse in the house, including schools, took it upon themselves to indoctrinate children with sexually explicit content. 

DeSantis then announced he was taking over Reedy Creek District, which allowed Disney to have self-governance over the jurisdiction. 

"[Disney] no longer has its own government, will live under the same laws as everyone else and pay its debts and a fair share of taxes," DeSantis said at the time. 

Recommended

A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager

The "pride night" theme encourages attendees, aged three and up, to "proudly display your true colors and be your unique and fabulous self." 

Despite Disney's new CEO, Bob Iger, vowing to keep politics out of the parks, he seems willing to bow down to the Left's pro-progressive agenda. 

However, DeSantis will stop at nothing to bring down the radical push from the Democrats, suggesting Disney should wave the white flag before he pulls out the big stops. 

Tags: RON DESANTIS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager
This Tweet About Lori Lightfoot's Defeat Cannot Be Real Matt Vespa
Here's the Awful Thing Biden Just Did to the Mortgage System Katie Pavlich
Watch Company Comes Out With 'Brilliant' Ad Taking on 'Woke Corporate America' Leah Barkoukis
MTG Roasts Eric Swalwell for Sleeping With a Chinese Spy Sarah Arnold
The Useful Veneer of the Aging Democrat Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager