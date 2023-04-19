New AP History Books Erase History By Making Trump Out to be the Bad Guy

Democrats are already trying to re-write history, attempting to make former President Trump out to be the bad guy to incoming generations.

Used every day by high school students across the U.S., newly published Advanced Placement U.S. History (APUSH) textbooks contain anti-Trump editorializing and false narratives and deceitfully leave out essential stories during the Trump Administration.

According to an investigative report from conservative Greg Price, U.S. high schoolers will be taught that Trump was involved in a corrupt shady business that was out to get the whole world.

“Nearly all of the textbooks claim “Russian meddling” was responsible for the 2016 election of Donald Trump, despite that narrative being debunked through multiple studies and news reports,” Price wrote. “They also leave out all the details of how the Trump/Russia media narrative unraveled. None of them mention the phony Steele Dossier, how the FBI abused FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) to spy on Trump, the illegal unmasking of Michael Flynn, how officials like John Brennan, James Clapper, and Rep. Adam Schiff lied to the public about Russian collusion or the role Hillary Clinton’s campaign played in feeding false Trump/Russia stories to the press.”

Price also revealed how the textbooks claimed that the former president “refused in 2017 to condemn a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia,” which is false.

On the same day as the rally, Trump condemned white supremacists, saying, “white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

In 2016, the most popular history textbook described Trump as being a “sexual predator” without backing up their claim with proven details. On the contrary, they described former President Bill Clinton’s scandal, where he was accused of raping and sexually assaulting women, as “merely dogged by a scandal.”

Price is exposing just how politically biased Leftist companies have become. They knowingly spin the truth and create lies to destroy Trump, even if that means erasing U.S. history.