Hunter Biden Is Now Correcting His Dad's Statements During Official Presidential Events
Trump Has an Idea About Who Blew Up the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
Is Mitch McConnell Retiring?
Grand Jury Charges Mother of Six-Year-Old Boy Who Intentionally Shot VA Teacher
The 'Science' Says It's Easier to Hit Home Run Because of Climate Change
Colombia Police Chief Fired for a Truly Otherworldly Reason
BREAKING: Suspect in Classified Document Leak Arrested
Dem Fundraising Platform Facing New Scrutiny Thanks to Sen. Rubio
Kevin McCarthy's Job Approval Reaches New Heights Since Taking the House Speaker Gavel
Millions Left America’s Major Cities Since Lockdowns, New Study Shows
Biden May Want to Rethink How Easy It Will Be for Him to...
Pelosi Suggests Democratic Calls for Sen. Feinstein to Resign Are Sexist
Australian Bank Offers Paid Leave for Employees Undergoing Irreversible Transgender Surger...
Did Trump Praise or Attack Gavin Newsom in His Interview With Tucker Carlson?
Tipsheet

Move Over Bud Light, 'Ultra Right' Beer Is Coming to Take Your Customers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 13, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Beer is the unofficial icon of American culture. You see it at football games, concerts, BBQs, and every patriotic holiday the country celebrates. And nothing says America quite like conservative values. So it's no surprise that Bud Light is losing customers by the hour after patterning with transgender TikTok "star" Dylan Mulvaney. 

The partnership has driven the Republican CEO of Freedom Speaks Up, Seth Weathers, to rival the woke beer company by launching his "Conservative Dad's Ultra Right" beer. 

"Americans have been buying beer from a company that doesn't know which bathroom to use," Weather's said. "If you love America and our traditional values, and you know which restroom to use, Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer is for you." 

Americans can drink their cold ones out of a patriotic red, white, and blue-painted can and with the vow of being a "100% Woke-Free American Beer." It is described as an "airy special gold blend," set to begin shipping for $19.99 a six-pack in mid-May.

Weather's told Fox News that his mission is to destroy "woke corporations" such as Anheuser-Busch, who are "spitting on" conservative values.

"I have kids, and I don't care what their response is; Bud Light has hired a mentally deranged freak to market perversion to little children. I have a problem with that," Weathers said. "Corporations that do that should be put out of business by conservatives. They are spitting on us. We are half of America – they're spitting on us. There has to be an alternative."

Recommended

We Can't Believe This Biden Transcript Is Real...but It Is Spencer Brown

Weathers hopes Republicans stick to their promise of boycotting the progressive beer company, saying if the party sticks to their refusal to purchase Bud Light, it will send a strong message to the woke Leftists. 

Anheuser-Busch has been taking heat for teaming up with the transgender, losing nearly $5 billion in value since the campaign was launched. 

Country music stars such as Kid Rock, John Rich, and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have voiced their polarizing decision to boycott the woke beer corporation. 


Tags: WOKE BUD LIGHT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Can't Believe This Biden Transcript Is Real...but It Is Spencer Brown
Is Mitch McConnell Retiring? Katie Pavlich
Do Not Fall for the Normalcy Presumption - Nothing Is Normal Anymore Kurt Schlichter
The 'Science' Says It's Easier to Hit Home Run Because of Climate Change Matt Vespa
Colombia Police Chief Fired for a Truly Otherworldly Reason Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Suspect in Classified Document Leak Arrested Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
We Can't Believe This Biden Transcript Is Real...but It Is Spencer Brown