Move Over Bud Light, 'Ultra Right' Beer Is Coming to Take Your Customers

Beer is the unofficial icon of American culture. You see it at football games, concerts, BBQs, and every patriotic holiday the country celebrates. And nothing says America quite like conservative values. So it's no surprise that Bud Light is losing customers by the hour after patterning with transgender TikTok "star" Dylan Mulvaney.

The partnership has driven the Republican CEO of Freedom Speaks Up, Seth Weathers, to rival the woke beer company by launching his "Conservative Dad's Ultra Right" beer.

"Americans have been buying beer from a company that doesn't know which bathroom to use," Weather's said. "If you love America and our traditional values, and you know which restroom to use, Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer is for you."

Americans can drink their cold ones out of a patriotic red, white, and blue-painted can and with the vow of being a "100% Woke-Free American Beer." It is described as an "airy special gold blend," set to begin shipping for $19.99 a six-pack in mid-May.

Weather's told Fox News that his mission is to destroy "woke corporations" such as Anheuser-Busch, who are "spitting on" conservative values.

"I have kids, and I don't care what their response is; Bud Light has hired a mentally deranged freak to market perversion to little children. I have a problem with that," Weathers said. "Corporations that do that should be put out of business by conservatives. They are spitting on us. We are half of America – they're spitting on us. There has to be an alternative."

Weathers hopes Republicans stick to their promise of boycotting the progressive beer company, saying if the party sticks to their refusal to purchase Bud Light, it will send a strong message to the woke Leftists.

Anheuser-Busch has been taking heat for teaming up with the transgender, losing nearly $5 billion in value since the campaign was launched.

Country music stars such as Kid Rock, John Rich, and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have voiced their polarizing decision to boycott the woke beer corporation.

America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use.



There's a new beer in town! pic.twitter.com/JHm4BspZwB — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 12, 2023



