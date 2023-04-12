Wait, Those Leaked Classified Pentagon Documents Went Undetected for How Long?
Tipsheet

Canada Is So Woke They Think Jesus Was a Drag Queen

Sarah Arnold
April 12, 2023
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

A Canadian school district is under fire for claiming Jesus was a drag queen ahead of one of the holiest days in history.

In a since-deleted tweet, an Ottawa school board's Trans and Gender Diverse Student Support Coordinator, Sara Savoia, said, "Trans and Gender Diverse Student Support Coordinator… here's a reminder that Jesus himself was a radical activist... and a drag queen. And also not white. Happy Easter to all those celebrating!"

Along with her progressive tweet was a painted illustration depicting Jesus wearing a white robe while speaking to children with the caption, "Oh look, it's a man in a dress telling stories to children."

Savoia, who uses she/they pronouns with "trans rights are non-negotiable" in her Twitter profile, deleted her tweet after receiving countless backlash from users criticizing her woke claims. She has since locked her account. 

Dr. Aaron Rock, the lead pastor of Harvest Bible Church in Windsor, Ontario, told True North News that Savoia's tweet was offensive to Christians, pointing out that Jesus's white robe was the custom attire for the Jewish religion during that period. 

This is not the first time Savoia has called for abolishing Christians. In October, she claimed that Catholic schools should be shut down if they do not change their views on transgenderism. 

"If that religion cannot change its practice of teaching children that there is something wrong with them because of their sexual orientation … then we should stop that religion from having a separate education system," she tweeted. 

In another tweet, the woke faculty member embraced that she taught her fifth graders that men can become pregnant because they are the ones who "house the uterus." 

The nation has become the official icon of being a politically correct, ultra-sensitive culture. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been known to test the waters with how far woke he can make the country. During the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, he applauded the vicious attacks on innocent businesses, describing the actions as "understandable." He also threatened to freeze the bank accounts of truck drivers who refused and protested against the Covid-19 vaccine, bowing down to the leftist elites. 

