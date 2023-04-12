Ex-White House Official: FBI Ignored Joe Biden’s Role in Shady Ukraine Business Dealings

The FBI reportedly ignored a hotline tip from a former White House aide about President Joe Biden's role in Ukraine business dealings.

In February, former Obama White House stenographer Mike McCormick submitted a tip to the FBI saying he had exclusive information that the Biden family was involved in foreign business dealings. However, the FBI ignored it.

Then-Vice President Biden traveled to Ukraine to boost the country's energy industry days after his son Hunter Biden joined the board of natural gas company Burisma in 2014.

"Joe Biden committed crimes in Ukraine in a conspiracy with [current national security adviser] Jake Sullivan," McCormick told the New York Post. "I'm a witness to that happening."

On April 21, 2014, McCormick said that he was with Sullivan in the press cabin of Air Force Two as they made their way to Kyiv, as he summarized how the country's wealth would help corrupt Ukraine build up its gas industry.

That same day, Sullivan told reporters, as an anonymous "senior administration official," that the U.S. plans to help Ukraine's natural gas industry.

Reporters were told that the U.S. was interested in providing "technical assistance to help [Ukraine] be able to boost production in their conventional gas fields, where presently they aren't getting the maximum of what they could be" while offering "technical assistance relating to a regulatory framework, and also the technology that would be required to extract unconventional gas resources; and Ukraine has meaningful reserves of unconventional gas according to the latest estimates."

However, almost a month after Sullivan spoke to reporters, it was disclosed that Hunter Biden was a board member.

In December 2014, Congress approved a $50 million package for Ukraine's energy sector, including the natural gas industry.

McCormick said that he believes Biden, the "point person" on U.S. foreign policy for Ukraine, was using his role to help his son's foreign business interests given the timeline of events.

"Joe Biden was over there telling them, 'You can't be corrupt! You can't be corrupt!' while he was corrupt," McCormick said, adding, "Look, this is Air Force Two. This is Joe Biden's plane. He's in control of it. Jake Sullivan was in the front of the plane with Joe Biden in a meeting, and then he walked back in the plane to talk to the press."

The ex-Biden official wants to testify on the federal grand jury in Delaware investigating Hunter Biden for tax and gun violations, vowing to go under oath to expose his criminal activities.

"They've been looking at Hunter Biden, but this ties Joe Biden and [Sullivan] into promoting a kickback scheme with Ukraine," McCormick said. "It's the timeline that does it."

Despite lacking experience in Ukraine or the energy business, Hunter Biden was paid a whopping $83,000 per month for being on the board— two years before Biden forced the firing of Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma.

Biden, however, continued to deny that his son was involved in any overseas business dealings.