Stormy Daniels 'Looks Forward' to Testifying Against Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 06, 2023 6:45 PM

Adult film star Stormy Daniels had much to say about former President Trump's recent indictment saying she "absolutely" wants to see him go to jail. 

Sitting down with Piers Morgan, Daniels said she would be more than open to testifying against Trump if the historic event goes to trial. 

"So it's daunting, but I look forward to it," the 44-year-old said. "Because I have nothing to hide — I'm the only one who has been telling the truth," despite Trump denying the alleged affair rumors. 

Daniels claimed that the public couldn't "shame" her anymore, saying that her going on the stand would legitimize her "story." 

However, the porn star doesn't believe the 45th president should go to prison for over the alleged hush money Trump gave her during the 2016 election. 

"Specific to my case, I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. But, I feel like the other things that he has done if he is found guilty. Absolutely," Daniels added. "A bigger problem is that if these allegations against him, or whatever allegations that we don't know yet, he is found guilty or the evidence suggests that he is or whatever, and he doesn't… it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that and worse."

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree after being arraigned on Tuesday in Manhattan. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 136 years in prison. 

Trump has remained innocent, calling Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's case against him a political "witch hunt." 

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen," Trump said. "The only crime that I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation from those who seek to destroy it." 

