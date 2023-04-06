Transgender Pastor: Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale Was Just Like Jesus Christ
This Could Be Why Some Might Not Have Heard About the TN Capitol...
EXPELLED: TN GOP Poised to Expel Three Dems for Their Role in State...
Woke Left Targets Disney Song That's Pretty Much About Sexual Assault Under the...
CO Police Arrest Transgender Person for Planning to Attack Schools and Churches
Surprise! There Was More to Rebekah Jones' Claim That DeSantis Arrested Her Son
Democrats Never Do What They Are Currently Doing, and It Is Trump’s Fault...
CNN Forced to Admit Polls Aren't Looking Too Good for Biden
Stormy Daniels 'Looks Forward' to Testifying Against Trump
FBI Had 'At Least 40' Undercover Informants Instigating Trouble on January 6th
Trump's Latest Endorsement Comes From a Particularly Interesting Place
Democrats Admit They May Want to Go 'Further' Than Restoring Roe v. Wade
John Kirby Blames Trump for U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan
Bragg Handed Career Criminal a ‘Sweetheart Deal’ Days Before Trump Arraignment
Tipsheet

Indiana Bans Gender-Affirming Care for Children

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 06, 2023 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IND) took significant steps in protecting children from the Left’s radical agenda by prohibiting them from making life-alternating choices. 

Earlier this week, Holcomb signed a bill into law banning gender-affirming care for minors. That means no more puberty, hormone blockers, or sex-change surgeries will be done on children under 18. 

The law goes into effect on July 1, and trans youth who have already begun the progressive treatment have to stop doing so until the end of the year. 

“Permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor,” Holcomb said in a statement. 

According to Senate Bill 480, it “prohibits a physician or other practitioner from (1) knowingly providing gender transition procedures to an individual who is less than 18 years of age (minor); and (2) aiding or abetting another physician or practitioner in the provision of gender transition procedures to a minor” with limited medical exceptions.

On Tuesday, Holcomb told reporters he was still determining whether he would sign or veto the legislation. 

“I wanted to dig deep,” he said. “I’ve told some people very close to me this is clear as mud. But there’s some vagueness to it. So, I want to make sure I completely understand it … I wanted to get a full picture of it.”

Recommended

The Only Way to Restore the Norms Is to Finish Them Off Kurt Schlichter

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) applauded the governor’s decision to block minors from drastically changing their whole life that they may one day regret the future. 

“A child cannot consent to irreversible sex change surgery, and Indiana will no longer allow children to take dangerous drugs with long-term consequences like puberty blockers and hormone therapies in the name of extreme gender theories,” Braun tweeted. He also said that children must receive “mental health help rather than dangerous, un-tested, unapproved drugs and irreversible surgeries.”

Indiana has joined at least 12 other states, including Florida, Alabama, Utah, and Arkansas, in banning or restricting gender-affirming care for minors. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Only Way to Restore the Norms Is to Finish Them Off Kurt Schlichter
FBI Had 'At Least 40' Undercover Informants Instigating Trouble on January 6th Sarah Arnold
Surprise! There Was More to Rebekah Jones' Claim That DeSantis Arrested Her Son Julio Rosas
This Could Be Why Some Might Not Have Heard About the TN Capitol Storming Matt Vespa
Transgender Pastor: Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale Was Just Like Jesus Christ Matt Vespa
Obama Received $30 Million From CCP Linked Fugitive As Trump Faces Criminal Prosecution Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Only Way to Restore the Norms Is to Finish Them Off Kurt Schlichter