Indiana Bans Gender-Affirming Care for Children

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IND) took significant steps in protecting children from the Left’s radical agenda by prohibiting them from making life-alternating choices.

Earlier this week, Holcomb signed a bill into law banning gender-affirming care for minors. That means no more puberty, hormone blockers, or sex-change surgeries will be done on children under 18.

The law goes into effect on July 1, and trans youth who have already begun the progressive treatment have to stop doing so until the end of the year.

“Permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor,” Holcomb said in a statement.

According to Senate Bill 480, it “prohibits a physician or other practitioner from (1) knowingly providing gender transition procedures to an individual who is less than 18 years of age (minor); and (2) aiding or abetting another physician or practitioner in the provision of gender transition procedures to a minor” with limited medical exceptions.

On Tuesday, Holcomb told reporters he was still determining whether he would sign or veto the legislation.

“I wanted to dig deep,” he said. “I’ve told some people very close to me this is clear as mud. But there’s some vagueness to it. So, I want to make sure I completely understand it … I wanted to get a full picture of it.”

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) applauded the governor’s decision to block minors from drastically changing their whole life that they may one day regret the future.

“A child cannot consent to irreversible sex change surgery, and Indiana will no longer allow children to take dangerous drugs with long-term consequences like puberty blockers and hormone therapies in the name of extreme gender theories,” Braun tweeted. He also said that children must receive “mental health help rather than dangerous, un-tested, unapproved drugs and irreversible surgeries.”

Indiana has joined at least 12 other states, including Florida, Alabama, Utah, and Arkansas, in banning or restricting gender-affirming care for minors.