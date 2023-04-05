Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign Against Biden

Robert F. Kennedy announced his run for the 2024 White House, challenging President Joe Biden in the race.

Kennedy, the Democratic son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late former President John F. Kennedy, is the second candidate to take on Biden, joining left-wing hippy and author Marianne Williamson.

His bid comes a month after he launched a fundraising campaign on social media to help him decide whether to run for president.

"If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I'll jump in the race," Kennedy tweeted at the time. "If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms. Together we can restore America's democracy."

Kennedy has been a longtime critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci's push for Americans to get the Covid-19 vaccine despite having little to no long-term studies done.

He has often been known as an "anti-vaxxer" and released a book titled "The Real Anthony Fauci" in 2021, where he accuses Fauci of taking a vital role in "a historic coup d'etat against Western democracy." In addition, he has criticized the federal government's handling of the pandemic.

His family denounced his views on the vaccine, arguing that Kennedy was "part of a misinformation campaign that's having heartbreaking – and deadly – consequences."

Although he has yet to announce a re-election campaign, Biden has signaled that he plans to run again despite politicians from both parties skeptical of the 80-year-old's age.