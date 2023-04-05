Left-Wing Magazine: Trump Indictment Is a Me Too Win
Hey, Remember That Ohio Train Crash?
Karine Jean-Pierre Couldn't Keep a Straight Face While Claiming Biden 'Follows the Law'
Rachel Maddow's Reason Why MSNBC Did Not Air Trump's Speech Drips With Irony
Don Lemon’s Acidic Past, PolitiFact Discovers Authorized Protesters, and the Racism of Leg...
In Defense From 'State-Affiliated' Label, NPR Makes Claims That Do Not Hold Up
You're Being Played, Republicans!
DeSantis Hasn't Announced His Candidacy, But Just Nabbed Another Congressional Endorsement
Christians Point Out Scary Similarities to Trump and Holy Week Leading Up to...
CNN Admits Bragg’s Political Witch Hunt Against Trump Is Already Backfiring
Mitch McConnell Stays Silent on Trump Indictment
KJP Shrugs Off Categorizing Shooting That Targeted Christians as a Hate Crime
New Poll Shows If Florida Republicans Will Back DeSantis or Trump in 2024
NC Democratic Lawmaker Switches Parties, Handing Republicans Veto-Proof Supermajority
Tipsheet

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign Against Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 05, 2023 8:30 PM

Robert F. Kennedy announced his run for the 2024 White House, challenging President Joe Biden in the race. 

Kennedy, the Democratic son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late former President John F. Kennedy, is the second candidate to take on Biden, joining left-wing hippy and author Marianne Williamson. 

His bid comes a month after he launched a fundraising campaign on social media to help him decide whether to run for president.

"If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I'll jump in the race," Kennedy tweeted at the time. "If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms. Together we can restore America's democracy." 

Kennedy has been a longtime critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci's push for Americans to get the Covid-19 vaccine despite having little to no long-term studies done. 

He has often been known as an "anti-vaxxer" and released a book titled "The Real Anthony Fauci" in 2021, where he accuses Fauci of taking a vital role in "a historic coup d'etat against Western democracy." In addition, he has criticized the federal government's handling of the pandemic. 

Recommended

You're Being Played, Republicans! Ann Coulter

His family denounced his views on the vaccine, arguing that Kennedy was "part of a misinformation campaign that's having heartbreaking – and deadly – consequences."

Although he has yet to announce a re-election campaign, Biden has signaled that he plans to run again despite politicians from both parties skeptical of the 80-year-old's age. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You're Being Played, Republicans! Ann Coulter
Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa
CNN Admits Bragg’s Political Witch Hunt Against Trump Is Already Backfiring Sarah Arnold
'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results Leah Barkoukis
Christians Point Out Scary Similarities to Trump and Holy Week Leading Up to Easter Sarah Arnold
Libs Lose It After Twitter Slaps NPR With ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Label Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
You're Being Played, Republicans! Ann Coulter