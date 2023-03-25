Florida Brings the Hammer Down on Would-Be Rowdy Spring Breakers
DeSantis and Trump Both Dismiss the Idea of Being Each Other's 2024 Running...
Pentagon Diversity Officer Won't Face Discipline for Anti-White Tweets
Jordan, Comer Respond to Woke DA Alvin Bragg, Accuse Him of Creating Danger...
Biden Is Unhappy With Kamala Harris's Performance as VP
Republicans Criticize Biden’s Response to Airstrikes In Iran: 'Too Little, Too Late'
These Schools Removed Cops to Appease BLM—It Didn't End Well
Greta Thunberg Sees a Great Capitalist Conspiracy Against the Climate
Xi and Vlad, a Wake-Up Call for America and the West
Bullies Rule Under Woke Discipline Policies
Europe Extends Sanctions Against Iran
The P-8 Poseidon Is Increasingly Important for the Defense of Our Nation
Suspicious Package Containing White Powder and a Threatening Note Arrives at Bragg's Offic...
Democrats and Republicans Plan Visit to Prison Where Jan. 6 Defendants Are Being...
Tipsheet

MTG, Democrats Offer Two Different Views After Touring DC Jail Where J6 Defendants Are Being Held

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 25, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and a pair of Democratic lawmakers offered two different stories following their visit to a Washington, D.C. jail where January 6 defendants are being held. 

After the visit, Greene confirmed her suspicions on the inhumane treatment of the defendants, while the Democrats accused Republicans of lying about the conditions. 

"What we saw today is exactly what we've known all along — it's a two-tiered justice system, and there's a very different treatment for pre-trial January 6 defendants and the inmates or, you know, other charged defendants and inmates," Greene said. "These men are being held, their due process rights were violated, and they have been mistreated."

On the contrary, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) sang a different tune, claiming the Republicans treated the inmates "like celebrities."

"Marjorie Taylor Greene was already telling lies about the conditions of the facility and said that there was no insurrection on January 6. The inmates that we saw were being treated fairly. They have 24 hr medical care, computer tablets & access to communicate with family," Garcia claimed. "When we saw the inmates, my Republican colleagues rushed to them and treated them like celebrities rather than people who attacked our capitol police and our very democracy."

Garcia was one of two House Democrats that joined a congressional delegation led by Greene to the facility. Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) also attended. 

Recommended

These Schools Removed Cops to Appease BLM—It Didn't End Well Mia Cathell

The Democrat used race to defend his claim, saying the January 6 defendants are being held in much better conditions than Black inmates are. 

Meanwhile, Crockett said she witnessed "privileged people" in the jail. 

However, Greene did admit there were a few changes to the prison since her last visit, such as it was cleaner, but noted that the inmate was ordered to "clean up, scrub the floors, scrub the bathrooms, scrub their cells and paint the entire area."

The Georgia Republican said they could not tour the entire facility but were able to talk to the defendants, where the group was told stories of how they were being denied medical treatment and assaulted. Some also claimed they were being threatened with rape as the guards laughed. 

The lawmaker's field trip comes one day after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) met with the mother of Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to enter the Capitol during the J6 protests. 

Tags: JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

These Schools Removed Cops to Appease BLM—It Didn't End Well Mia Cathell
Here's Why Ray Epps Is Now Targeting Tucker Carlson Julio Rosas
Jordan, Comer Respond to Woke DA Alvin Bragg, Accuse Him of Creating Danger Amid Trump Probe Sarah Arnold
AOC Lied About Libs of TikTok, Then She Got a Visitor Katie Pavlich
Pentagon Diversity Officer Won't Face Discipline for Anti-White Tweets Sarah Arnold
Bullies Rule Under Woke Discipline Policies Becca Williams
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
These Schools Removed Cops to Appease BLM—It Didn't End Well Mia Cathell