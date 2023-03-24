AOC Lied About Libs of TikTok, Then She Got a Visitor
Suspicious Package Containing White Powder and a Threatening Note Arrives at Bragg's Office

Sarah Arnold
March 24, 2023
A suspicious package arrived at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office containing a threatening note laced with white powder. 

According to law enforcement, an envelope arrived at Bragg's New York City office with a note saying, "Alvin – I'll kill you." 

Shortly after the United States Post Office delivered the mail, police deemed the powder found in the envelope "non-hazardous," deciding not to evacuate the building. 

Bragg is currently investigating former President Trump, weighing a potential indictment of him for allegedly paying porn star Stormy Daniels hush money during the 2016 election. 

The grand jury involved in the Trump probe has been meeting in the building where the suspicious package arrived. However, they reportedly do not take place on Fridays. 

Last week, Bragg sent out an email to employees saying that he will not tolerate intimidation from those who believe his investigation into Trump is "politically motivated." 

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg's email read. "Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place, so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."

Trump speculated he would be indicted last Tuesday. However, no arrest has yet been made. 

Bragg has since claimed that Trump "created a false expectation," adding that he has not contacted the former president in any way. 

Trump calls the possible indictment by the woke DA a "political witch hunt" against him, encouraging supporters to protest against the Left. 

