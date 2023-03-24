AOC Lied About Libs of TikTok, Then She Got a Visitor
Tipsheet

Iranian Rocket Attacks Injure More U.S. Service Members

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 24, 2023 4:21 PM
Ariel Schalit

New Iranians rockets attacked US bases in Syria, injuring US forces. 

According to a senior US Defense official, said there were two different attacks in Deir Ezzor by Iranian proxy forces. 

One of the attacked included a rocket and the other included several Iranian drones. 

The number of causalities is not clear, however, sources say many could be serious. 

The attacks come after an American contractor died by a suspected Iranian drone that hit and injured six servicemen in northeast Syria. 

U.S. intelligence has confirmed that the drone that struck the base was Iranian. The injured U.S. men are reportedly in stable condition and have been transported to a hospital in Germany. 

For years, the U.S. has aided the Syrian Free Army in eastern Syria, which many argue has become a proxy war between the U.S. and Iran. 

On Thursday, the U.S. military carried out several air strikes in Syria, killing eight Iranians. A day before, Iranian forces conducted a drone strike on a coalition base that killed one American. 

According to the Defense Department, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps crashed a UAV into a building in northeast Syria, killing one U.S. contractor.  The attack also injured five U.S. service members and another U.S. contractor.

A U.S. airstrike at an arms depot in Harabesh  left six Iranian-backed fighters dead. A second U.S. bombing at a post near the town of Mayadeen killed another two fighters. 

According to the Pentagon, U.S. intelligence assessed the UAV that crashed into a coalition base, was of Iranian origin, so President Joe Biden have the military permission to retaliate. 

