Trump Calls for Woke Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to be Fired

Former President Trump demands that the top officials investigating him be fired as his potential indictment looms.

Trump accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of unfairly mistreating him and punishing the former president for running for office again in 2024.

"District Attorney Bragg is a danger to our Country and should be removed immediately, along with Radical Lunatic Bombthrower Jack Smith, who is harassing and intimidating innocent people at levels not seen before, 'Get Trump' Letitia James, the worst Attorney General in the United States, and Atlanta D.A. Fani Willis, who is trying to make PERFECT phone calls into a plot to destroy America," Trump wrote on his social media account, Truth Social.

Bragg is reportedly considering charging the former president with a felony for allegedly wiring $130,000 to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. The woke DA claims Trump is in violation of paying Daniels with campaign funds.

On Thursday, Bragg criticized House Republicans who opened an investigation against him. The GOP members called Bragg's motive "an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

In response, the progressive Leftist claimed the Republicans lack a "legitimate basis" for their inquiry.

Trump announced last week that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday. However, no indictment was made. As of right now, an arrest of the former president could come anytime next week.

Many Republicans argue that the unfair treatment against Trump will make him a stronger candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

A new Monmouth University survey shows Trump is surging in the polls. Forty-one percent of Republican voters favored the 45th president compared to just 27 percent of those who say they want to see Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) take the crown. As attacks stack against Trump, voters throw more support behind him.

DeSantis led Trump in the polls in December by 39 percent to 26 percent.

In addition, a Morning Consult Poll also found that Trump is gaining a majority of Republican voters, with 54 percent saying they want to see him back in the White House.