Biden Bolts to Canada With No Plans to Visit East Palestine, Ohio
Even Democrats Find Testimony From TikTok CEO 'Preposterous'
Of Course Fauci Responded This Way to Biden's Inauguration
Here's the New Asylum Policy the US and Canada Adopted
Adios: Cuban Player Defects During World Baseball Classic
Here's Why I Identify As a Black San Francisco Resident
The One Person Who's Silent About Trump's Possible Indictment
Stanford College Republicans Names and Shames Students Who Intimidated School Dean
Nikki Haley Says It's Abusive for Trans Women to Use Female Bathrooms. She...
Mopping Up for Biden
World Athletics to Exclude Transgender Athletes From Women’s Events
Armed Russian Jets Flying Over U.S. Bases Prove Just How Weak of a...
ATF Torched Over New Rule That Turns Millions Into Felons
Transgender Athlete Wins NYC Women’s Cycling Event
Tipsheet

Anti-Gun Protestors Arrested After Storming House Judiciary Hearing on Gun Control

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 23, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Two pro-gun control protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Judiciary and Oversight Committees' gun hearing. 

Sources in the hearing room said that one of the protestors accused Republicans of taking her son away, while another shouted, "all of you are full of s***." 

Video capturing the event caught Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) telling the Capitol Hill police to "arrest that woman" as the officers escorted her out. 

Another clip shows the officers handcuffing the man while lying on the ground. 

The two protestors were Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of a student who was killed in the Parkland Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting.  

Fallon compared the incident to the January 6 protests, asking the Capitol Hill police to hold the two protestors hold them to the same standard as those arrested during the January 6 event that Democrats won't let Americans forget about. 

"Is this an insurrection," Fallon said, reminding attendees they would be forcibly removed from the hearing if they behaved disorderly. "I don't want another January 6, do we?"

He also called the disruption "narcissistic" and urged fellow anti-gun activists not to encourage similar behavior.

Recommended

The One Person Who's Silent About Trump's Possible Indictment Matt Vespa

Titled "ATF's Assault of the Second Amendment: When is Enough Enough?" the committees held a joint hearing, focusing on restricting the rights of gun owners. The House Freedom Caucus announced that it would cut funding for over 11,000 FBI personnel and freeze hiring at the ATF.

Following the hearing, the House Judiciary GOP noted how hypocritical Democrats are on the issue, pointing out how the Left vows not to take away Americans' guns but then do everything in their power to limit their rights to own a firearm. 


Tags: CAPITOL HILL SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The One Person Who's Silent About Trump's Possible Indictment Matt Vespa
There's Been Yet Another Turn in the Grand Jury Case Against Trump Katie Pavlich
ATF Torched Over New Rule That Turns Millions Into Felons Madeline Leesman
He's Running Guy Benson
There Is No Hope for the Regime Media Kurt Schlichter
Stanford College Republicans Names and Shames Students Who Intimidated School Dean Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The One Person Who's Silent About Trump's Possible Indictment Matt Vespa