Anti-Gun Protestors Arrested After Storming House Judiciary Hearing on Gun Control

Two pro-gun control protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Judiciary and Oversight Committees' gun hearing.

Sources in the hearing room said that one of the protestors accused Republicans of taking her son away, while another shouted, "all of you are full of s***."

Video capturing the event caught Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) telling the Capitol Hill police to "arrest that woman" as the officers escorted her out.

Another clip shows the officers handcuffing the man while lying on the ground.

The two protestors were Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of a student who was killed in the Parkland Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting.

USCP appears to be arresting a man outside the hearing room pic.twitter.com/K3nMVWsJZT — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) March 23, 2023

Fallon compared the incident to the January 6 protests, asking the Capitol Hill police to hold the two protestors hold them to the same standard as those arrested during the January 6 event that Democrats won't let Americans forget about.

"Is this an insurrection," Fallon said, reminding attendees they would be forcibly removed from the hearing if they behaved disorderly. "I don't want another January 6, do we?"

He also called the disruption "narcissistic" and urged fellow anti-gun activists not to encourage similar behavior.

Titled "ATF's Assault of the Second Amendment: When is Enough Enough?" the committees held a joint hearing, focusing on restricting the rights of gun owners. The House Freedom Caucus announced that it would cut funding for over 11,000 FBI personnel and freeze hiring at the ATF.

Following the hearing, the House Judiciary GOP noted how hypocritical Democrats are on the issue, pointing out how the Left vows not to take away Americans' guns but then do everything in their power to limit their rights to own a firearm.

Swarm of Capitol Police are now guarding Oversight hearing room pic.twitter.com/9xdqf4c5WE — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) March 23, 2023



