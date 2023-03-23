Kamala Harris Forgets How to Speak Once Again

No vice president has suffered from as many word salads as Vice President Kamala Harris has, now at more than a dozen.

In her most recent slip-up, Harris began to talk in circles without getting to the point while speaking at a Women's History Month event.

"So, during Women's History Month, we celebrate, and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been," Harris said. "We see the suffragists, the riveters, the marchers, the mothers and sisters and aunts and grandmothers and daughters, all the giants upon whose broad shoulders we stand."

Harris's remark about "women making history throughout history" drew criticism for yet another publicly embarrassing gaffe.

KAMALA HARRIS: "During Women's History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history — who saw what could be, unburdened by what had been..." pic.twitter.com/Kz2v55nqeV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2023

PJ Media commentator Stephen Green poked fun at the vice president's comments, saying, "throughout history is considered by some the best time to make history."

Between President Joe Biden always forgetting where he is or being unable to compete for complete sentences without needing help and Harris constantly losing her train of thought, the U.S. mind will be run by a classroom of kindergartners.

Harris has often been compared to the HBO hit show, Veep, where the character, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is constantly getting herself caught in ridiculous situations and saying the most outrageous things.

Even Left-wing networks notice it. For example, the Daily Show aired a satirical clip comparing the show to Harris's time in the White House.

In one part of the clip, Dreyfus says, "words have many meanings, and sometimes, instead of conveying our meaning, they can suggest other meanings."

Harris said, "when we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community."

In another clip, Dreyfus says, "we are the United States of America because we are united and we are states." Finally, Harris says, "we got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are, because you have been forced to have to take it seriously."