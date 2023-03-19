Comer Believes Nearly a Dozen More Business Dealings Occurred Between Biden Family and China

Trouble is brewing for the Biden family as Republicans reveal more findings about their shady business dealings.

Following a report from the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said he believes there are about 11 more deals between President Joe Biden's family and China.

The report also revealed that an associate of Hunter Biden's linked to a Chinese company paid more than $1 million to family members.

"We're gonna follow the money. We knew there was a money trail; we've spoken to enough people that were involved in the shady business games all around the world," Comer said during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

The committee chairman Comer said bank statements will show that the Biden family made "millions of millions of dollars from our adversaries."

"Everything that we've subpoenaed thus far was accurate from what our whistleblowers were telling us, and we have much more information. This was the first deal, and we have many more to come," Comer continued.

According to the committees's report, Chinese company State Energy HK Limited transferred $3 million to Robinson Walker LLC, an account belonging to Hunter Biden's associate Rob Walker, just two months after Biden exited the White House in 2017.

In February 2017, Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden, received $10,000 from Walker's account, with an additional $25,000 in March of the same year.

"We don't know what the Biden's did in return for this money. The lawyer said that it was a seed capital for business. We haven't been able to find a business," Comer said. The report found that members from the Biden family began receiving incremental payments over the next three months following the initial payment.

Despite the White House denying Biden received China-linked payments, Comer insisted there is evidence from bank records to prove the Biden family was "directly involved with helping China navigate the federal bureaucracy and the sanctions involved with the U.S. government."

"I don't think the White House ever dreamed we would get bank records. I got bad news for the White House: This is just the beginning, We're gonna get a lot more bank records, and they're gonna have to continue to backpedal and come up with some type of reason why the Biden family has received millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries," Comer added.