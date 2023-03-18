Trump Calls for 'Protest' to 'Take Our Country Back' If He's 'Arrested on...
McCarthy, Republicans React to Trump's Potential Indictment: 'Dangerous' and 'Politically Motivated'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 18, 2023 2:00 PM

Former President Donald Trump's shocking news over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicting him over alleged hush money payments he made as a presidential candidate in 2016 has Republicans up in rage over the unfair treatment.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed concern over the abuse of power by Bragg. He is directing House committees to investigate whether federal funds are being used for "politically motivated prosecutions." 

"Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump," McCarthy tweeted. 

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) called for Bragg to be fired for being one of the most "incompetent" and "dangerous" DA's the U.S. has seen. 

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) compared the left's treatment of the former president to a banana republic, where an authoritarian state punishes its political enemies by unnecessarily searching for crimes to charge them with. 

"It's antithetical to America's founding which rejected the idea and practice of those in power punishing political opponents for vague and ambiguous crimes against the state. Instead, the Founders chose to create a country of laws, not of me," Schmitt tweeted. 

Elon Musk Predicts Trump Will Win in a Landslide Victory Following a Possible Indictment Sarah Arnold

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) criticized extreme leftist George Soros for allowing violent criminals to walk the streets without blinking an eye but punishing Trump based on political vengeance. 

Vance confirmed that "hell no" he will not rescind his endorsement of the former president amid the news. 

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called the possible indictment of Trump "unAmerican," saying it is an unfair and dangerous tactic used by Democrats to push Trump out of the 2024 presidential race. 

