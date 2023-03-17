Leftists Try to Normalize Perversion, The Closet Conservatives, and Trump’s Tough Road to...
Biden Admin Promises to Make Transgender Therapy for Children 'Normal'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 17, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

At this point, nothing should be shocking regarding the Biden Administration, not even when it means pushing young kids to undergo life-alternating procedures. 

Assistant Secretary of Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Rachel Levine promises that medically changing children's gender will be fully "normalized" soon.

And if that isn't twisted enough, Levine continued to say that "gender-affirming" treatment of transgender kids is supported "at the highest levels" of President Joe Biden's administration.

"I can say that the children, their families, and you all as their providers have support at the highest levels of the federal government," Levine said while speaking at the Pediatric Grand Rounds session in Hartford. "President Biden supports you … Vice President [Kamala] Harris supports you. Across the administration, the departments support you," Levine said, adding that she talks "about this topic everywhere I go."

The woke Biden official claimed that critics who aim to end the progressive push of transgenderism on minors are "ideologically and politically motivated," calling them "unconscionable."

"I think that it's not going to be politically advantageous. It wasn't particularly in 2022. And so I think that as we look to all the different elections in 2024, I think the next two years are going to be challenging. But I am positive and optimistic and hopeful that the wheel will turn after that and that this issue won't be as politically and socially such a minefield," Levine added. 

Levine claimed that "gender-affirming" care is necessary and that hormone and puberty blockers are safe and effective, although research supporting this idea is extremely weak. 

However, critics are pushing back against the Left's radical push to indoctrinate children. 

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), a House Doctors Caucus physician member, told Fox News that it is "reprehensible for a government official — let alone the assistant U.S. secretary of HHS — to promote the genital mutilation of minors as becoming a standard practice."

He continued to say that many pediatricians are expressing great concern over minors looking to change their gender, adding there is not enough long-term evidence to know how these medications and surgeries will have on a person. 

"These doctors know that these medications and procedures can impact children's bone growth, fertility, and risk of breast and prostate cancer," Harris said. 

