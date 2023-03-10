DeSantis Attacks Biden During Iowa Speech: 'He Doesn't Care'

During his speech in Iowa, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) unloaded in anger at President Joe Biden, calling out the Administration for its weak policies.

DeSantis began by attacking Biden for laughing as he discussed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) and the mother of two young boys who died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

"Mothers that I have to console in Florida that lose a child because of what's going on at the border is a disgrace that this is happening," DeSantis said. "Biden doesn't care. He laughed at that mother. Did you see that? He laughed at that mother who lost two and a child because of fentanyl."

The governor also criticized Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci for responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, "we were right, they were wrong."

"We refused to let our state descend into some sort of Faucian dystopia," touting how well Florida did during those "woke-ocracy" times.

He went on to mention the letter he sent to the president urging him to allow tennis pro Novak Djokovic to participate in the Miami Open, in which DeSantis asked if Djokovic could travel by boat.

"It's COVID theater," DeSantis said. "It is not based on science. It's not conducive to freedom."

The Florida superstar knocked Biden's open border policies claiming that he could help the president build a southern border wall, citing the state's efficient recovery from last year's Hurricane Ian.

"Just put me in, coach," DeSantis said. "Come on, Joe. Let us get it done. We'll do it."

DeSantis is in Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, to promote his new book. However, many speculate his tour could be a potential kickoff for a presidential campaign.

Despite not being expected to announce a 2024 presidential bid until early this summer, DeSantis used his speech to tout the policies that led him to fame, adding that "there's no drama in our administration — no palace intrigue."