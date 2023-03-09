Former Trump Official Launches PAC, Pushing For DeSantis to Defeat Trump in 2024

An ex-Trump official is throwing his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), saying he is the "strongest Republican available."

Former Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli launched a "Never Back Down" political action committee, urging DeSantis to run against former President Trump in 2024.

"The energy is there; grassroots conservatives see the Governor as a leader and a fighter with a winning conservative track record who will lead the Republican Party to victory in 2024," Cuccinelli said. "Based on those conversations, I am most confident that we will build an unmatched grassroots political army for Governor DeSantis to help carry him to the White House."

The PAC will highlight DeSantis's achievements and encourage voters to sign a petition calling on the Florida governor to run for the White House.

Cuccinelli is confident DeSantis has what it takes to take the Republican nomination and lead the U.S. back to health, touting how good of a candidate the governor would be.

"What's best for America? I conclude pretty easily that Governor DeSantis is the best Republican executive that we've had in decades and is exactly the person who can best lead us not only to win in 24 but to lead well as president, to be a great president," Cuccinelli said. "He is just head and shoulders above the rest of the field in that respect, so this isn't negative to anybody else; it's just a recognition of how good Governor DeSantis is."

DeSantis has yet to indicate whether a presidential bid is in his future. However, sources near the governor say a late spring/early summer campaign launch may be in his cards.

Cuccinelli praised DeSantis for having such a "positive impact" on Floridians, adding that he doesn't just talk; he acts and "never backs down."

"Regular people in Florida, the third-largest state, the biggest swing state in America, have already concluded this," Cuccinelli told Fox News Digital. "The hundreds of thousands of people he flipped from voting against him to voting for him are a great grassroots measure of his accomplishments."

Should he run, DeSantis will pose as the most prominent Republican challenger against Trump, who has made it clear he doesn't like the possibility, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" and claiming the governor was only elected because of him.

However, DeSantis has proven to be the bigger man, brushing off Trump's remarks as "background noise."

"He used to say how great of a governor I was," DeSantis told Fox News. "And then I win a big victory, and all of a sudden, you know, he had different opinions. And so you could take that for what it's worth."