Jill Biden Defends Her Husband Needing a Mental Competency Test: 'Ridiculous'

First Lady Jill Biden criticized Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s call for politicians over the age of 75 to take mental capacity tests.

During an interview with CNN, Arlette Saenz asked Biden what she thought about Haley’s request, calling it “ridiculous.”

“We would never even discuss something like that,” Biden declared, despite her 80-year-old husband hardly remembering where he is half the time, fumbling over words and falling up the stairs.

“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train, go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy?" Biden asked. "So, look at the man. Look at what he’s doing. Look at what he continues to do each and every day.”

Haley first announced the idea during her February 15 speech launching her presidential bid, saying “in the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire. We’ll have term limits for Congress. And mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

Her idea came as she called for fresh blood in the White House, insisting that current politicians in DC are past their prime. Her comments suggest that she is talking about President Joe Biden and former President Trump, both of whom are past the age of 75.

A Fox News poll found that 77 percent of Americans, including most Democrats, favor politicians over a certain age needing to take a mental health test.

However, not every one is on board with Haley’s proposal.

Former Vice President Mike Pence disagreed saying “I come from southern Indiana where people think most politicians should have a competency test. No, I think the American people can sort that out. I really do."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also fired shots at Haley’s idea, calling it “absurd.”