What Is Going on in Our Schools?
My Hero Is Gone: My Parents Are Reunited
The Identity Crisis of Stolen Youth
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 155: What the Bible Says About the Church
Treasury to Testify Before House Oversight Committee on Why It Is Withholding 150...
60 Minutes Attempts to Walk Back Doubts Over Covid Lab Leak Theory
Newsom Flees California as Hundreds Remain Trapped In Snow
Female Border Patrol Agent Violently Assaulted By Illegal Migrant
Larry Hogan Makes Decision on a Potential 2024 Presidential Run
Here's Who Won CPAC's Republican Primary Straw Poll
The Economic Case for Better Recycling Policy
From a Progressive Christian Antagonist to a Christian Advocate
Western Media Should Not Fan the Flames of Post-Election Violence in Africa’s Largest...
Biden's First Official 2024 Primary Challenger Is a Meditating Hippy Who Preaches the...
Tipsheet

Jill Biden Defends Her Husband Needing a Mental Competency Test: 'Ridiculous'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 05, 2023 7:25 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

First Lady Jill Biden criticized Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s call for politicians over the age of 75 to take mental capacity tests.  

During an interview with CNN, Arlette Saenz asked Biden what she thought about Haley’s request, calling it “ridiculous.” 

“We would never even discuss something like that,” Biden declared, despite her 80-year-old husband hardly remembering where he is half the time, fumbling over words and falling up the stairs. 

“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train, go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy?" Biden asked. "So, look at the man. Look at what he’s doing. Look at what he continues to do each and every day.”

Haley first announced the idea during her February 15 speech launching her presidential bid, saying “in the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire. We’ll have term limits for Congress. And mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

Her idea came as she called for fresh blood in the White House, insisting that current politicians in DC are past their prime. Her comments suggest that she is talking about President Joe Biden and former President Trump, both of whom are past the age of 75. 

Recommended

My Hero Is Gone: My Parents Are Reunited Derek Hunter

A Fox News poll found that 77 percent of Americans, including most Democrats, favor politicians over a certain age needing to take a mental health test. 

However, not every one is on board with Haley’s proposal. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence disagreed saying “I come from southern Indiana where people think most politicians should have a competency test. No, I think the American people can sort that out. I really do."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also fired shots at Haley’s idea, calling it “absurd.” 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

My Hero Is Gone: My Parents Are Reunited Derek Hunter
Newsom Flees California as Hundreds Remain Trapped In Snow Sarah Arnold
'Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker': Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths Spencer Brown
60 Minutes Attempts to Walk Back Doubts Over Covid Lab Leak Theory Sarah Arnold
Treasury to Testify Before House Oversight Committee on Why It Is Withholding 150 SARs Sarah Arnold
What Is Going on in Our Schools? Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
My Hero Is Gone: My Parents Are Reunited Derek Hunter