Business Tycoon Criticizes Democrat-Run States: 'They Are Punishing People Who Are Successful'

Investor and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary is ready to take on any Democrat in a debate claiming that the party is ruining the country: "sorry, don't shoot the messenger. Just telling you the way it is."

During an interview with CNN, O'Leary said he no longer puts his money into Democrat-led states because they are "uninvestable" and "punishing people if they're successful."

"I don't put companies here in New York anymore, or in Massachusetts, or in New Jersey, or in California. Those states are uninvestable. The policy here is insane; the taxes are too high," O'Leary explained, adding, "the regulatory environment is punitive. I had a project in Upstate New York behind the grid in Niagara Falls for electricity — a global data center we were building. Eventually, it got so bad with the politicians in the local region and the state policy we moved it to Norway and all the jobs."

O'Leary recalled a recent debate with socialist-leaning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), telling her that her state is handing out hefty consequences to successful people by overtaxing them.

"I say, 'look, senator, we've got to move the companies out of your state because you are not investable anymore. You are punishing people if they are successful, you overtax them, you hit them with a super tax. New Jersey, what a mess! New York, uninvestable," he told the Democratic Senator.

How strong is the job market really? The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to 190,000 last week.@kevinolearytv is here to discuss pic.twitter.com/DgkfJtZNpn — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) March 3, 2023

He then fired shots at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), saying, "she's great at killing jobs. She kills jobs by the thousands."

His comments come after AOC attempted to prevent Amazon from building its second New York City headquarters in Queens. Unfortunately, it worked, and her campaign cost the city 25,000 good-paying jobs, sending a message to job creators that they are no longer welcome in her city.

"Where did Amazon take their jobs? They took them away from her. She threatened to sue them if they created jobs. I mean, this is a reality," O'Leary said.

New York City offered Amazon $3 billion in incentives for 25,000 jobs. However, after the Squad member strongly opposed the idea, Amazon announced it would open its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, instead.

I know I’ll never get an apology for that time, but it was worth it.



We protected NYers from a scam deal to drain public dollars from schools & infrastructure in exchange for empty promises of “Amazon jobs” w/ 0 guarantees or guardrails. Sadly, cities who took it are suffering. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2023



