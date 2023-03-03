Time for a Reckoning Against the Mexican Cartels and China
Ron DeSantis' CPAC Mistake
No, Ukraine Aid Isn't a Top Priority, Mitch McConnell
President's Physician Says Biden Had 'Cancerous Tissue' Removed Last Month
Is This Why Joe Biden Won't Visit East Palestine?
Biden's FAA Nominee Can't Answer a Single Question About Aviation
Alex Murdaugh Sentenced by South Carolina Judge
Hiding AOC Crimes
Now a Florida Republican Targets the Press With a Blogger Registration Bill
Pro-Lifers Cheer Major Pharmacy's Decision About Dispensing the Abortion Pill
A New York Teacher Manipulated Student to Become Trans, Causing Her to Become...
Walgreens Says It Will Not Dispense Abortion Pills in Several States
Blue Virginia? Youngkin Approval Surges, and Things Are Looking Rough for Joe
Hershey’s Women’s Day Campaign Faces Backlash for Including a Biological Male
Tipsheet

Pro-Lifers Issue Warnings After Ohio's 'Radical' Abortion Amendment Clears First Hurdle

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 03, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost certified a petition for a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion, clearing the first hurdle to make the November 2023 ballot. 

The proposed constitutional amendment would pose risks for women by removing current health and safety protections for women, abolish parental consent and notification laws, and enable abortion on demand up until the moment of birth.

According to the amendment, “every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one’s own pregnancy, miscarriage care and abortion.” 

In a letter, Yost, an anti-abortion Republican, explained his decision to advance the pro-abortion measure saying he was bound by law and duty to certify the amendment as long as it met legal requirements.

“The rule of law necessarily means that there are limits to the decision-making of those who temporarily exercise public authority,” Yost’s letter reads. “This is true of prosecutors who will not enforce criminal statutes with which they disagree or presidents who wish to take actions not authorized by the Constitution or Congress. It is also true of attorneys general required by a narrow law to make a decision about the truthfulness of a summary.”

Recommended

Biden's FAA Nominee Can't Answer a Single Question About Aviation Spencer Brown

SBA Pro-Life America’s State Affairs Director Sue Liebel cautioned against the amendment, saying it would endanger women’s lives by doing away with basic health regulations.  

“Regardless of what your views are on abortion, everyone should be concerned about this radical ballot measure that eliminates basic health care regulations and contains no protections for women’s safety. It’s extremely concerning that it would take Ohio’s law on parental consent off the books, and it would forbid mothers and fathers from being able to have a say or any knowledge if their daughter seeks an abortion,” Liebel said. 

Others warn that the measure is anti-parent and anti-women since it would eliminate a current Ohio law requiring parental involvement in their daughter’s decision to get an abortion as a minor. 

Tags: PRO LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's FAA Nominee Can't Answer a Single Question About Aviation Spencer Brown
LGBTQ-Activist Dem Mayor, Who Was 'Mentored' by Buttigieg, Arrested for Vile Charge Mia Cathell
Is This Why Joe Biden Won't Visit East Palestine? Matt Vespa
'Stick That Up Their Fact-Checker': Sen. John Kennedy Shares More Trademark Truths Spencer Brown
Has Someone Taken Over Fetterman's Office Because He Can't Do What Was Just Announced Matt Vespa
A New York Teacher Manipulated Student to Become Trans, Causing Her to Become Suicidal, Lawsuit Says Madeline Leesman
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden's FAA Nominee Can't Answer a Single Question About Aviation Spencer Brown