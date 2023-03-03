Dem Mayor Highlights the Importance of God: 'When We Took Prayers Out of Schools, Guns Came Into Schools'

New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams is pushing against his party's anti-God agenda and speaking out about the dangers of separating church and state.

Adams, who has not shied away from embracing his political beliefs, attributed the spike in crime to a lack of faith.

"Don't tell me about no separation of church and state. State is the body. Church is the heart. You take the heart out of the body; the body dies," Adams said to a group of faith-based leaders in Manhattan.

The Democrat suggested that people lose sight of simple moralities when God is removed from their lives.

"When we took prayers out of schools, guns came into schools," Adams said, adding that parents need to instill "some level of faith and belief" in their children.

"We are destroying our next generation, destroying them," Adams continued. "And we say over and over again, 'we need to build a world that's better for our children.' No, we need to build children that's better for our world."

The mayor said that his administration's policies are guided by his religious beliefs.

"I can't separate my belief because I'm an elected official. When I walk, I walk with God. When I talk, I talk with God. When I put policies in place, I put them in with a God-like approach to them," Adams said. "That's who I am."

This is an unusual turn of events for Democrats, who usually preach against anything God-related.

In 2021, President Joe Biden omitted "God" from his national day of prayer proclamation, saying only Americans' "many religions and belief systems" and the "power of prayer."

While under former President Trump's Administration, he often preached why a strong faith in religion was important. He strengthened protections for children who want to pray or in public schools during his office.

Trump said the government must "never stand between the people and God," adding, "you see it on the football field. You see it so many times where they are stopped from praying, and we are doing something to stop that."