Mother of Sons Who Died of Fentanyl Demands Biden to Apologize for Chuckling About Her Story

The mother of two sons who died from fentanyl overdoses demands President Joe Biden to apologize after he laughed at claims that his administration was to blame for their deaths, calling him "despicable."

In a video posted Wednesday night, Rebecca Kiessling emotionally exploded at Biden's reaction to her son's death.

"I'm shocked to see the video today, as President Biden talked about a congresswoman who misspoke when she said that my children's deaths are the cause of President Biden's policy failures," Kiessling said. "As president Biden was speaking about this mother who lost her two sons, he starts to laugh… this is how you speak about the death of my sons? Because a congresswoman misspoke? You mock the loss of my sons?"

The day prior, Kiessling had testified before the House Homeland Security Committee, insisting that congress needs to take more action to stop the flow of Fentanyl into the U.S.

Her sons, Caleb, 20, and Kyler, 18, died after taking painkillers laced with the deadly drug. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) later alleged that the boys may still be alive today had the Biden Administration done more to secure the southern border.

However, the incidents occurred several months before Biden was sworn in.

Still, the president of the United States laughed at the aftermath of a tragic event instead of vowing to prevent further deaths by tightening illegal border crossings.

Instead, he attacked Greene saying, "isn't she amazing?" while chuckling at a room full of Democrats.

"Almost every Democrat on the committee offered condolences; they at least had the decency to do that. You can't even do that? You have to mock my pain?" The mother continued in her video.

Kiessling took further aim at Biden, asking him about the other countless fentanyl-related deaths that occurred during his time in office.

"But what about the 22% increase in fentanyl deaths since you became president? Since you changed your policy at the border. That represents tens of thousands of U.S. citizens who died on your watch," she said, directing her comments at Biden.

"Are you going to keep laughing? About those who did die under your watch? Do we have to bring them in so you can look them in the eyes and laugh? What is wrong with you?"

Republicans quickly responded to Kiessling's defense, with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) calling on Biden to apologize immediately for his behavior.

"@POTUS needs to apologize for this immediately. No person, let alone the president of the United States, laughs when speaking about a mother who lost two sons to fentanyl poisoning," Lee tweeted.

Biden just laughed while talking about a Mom whose kid was killed with Fentanyl. This is so incredibly inappropriate and vile. pic.twitter.com/XC4CymYHBe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 2, 2023

Conservative podcaster Robby Starbuck said, "Biden just laughed while talking about a Mom whose kid was killed with Fentanyl. This is so incredibly inappropriate and vile."