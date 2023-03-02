Garland Admits DOJ Prosecutes Pro-Lifers More Because Incidents Happen 'During the Daylight'

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland made a shocking admission concerning the Department of Justice (DOJ) and pro-lifers.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Garland admitted that the DOJ prosecutes more pro-life advocates, blaming it on the time of day the incident occurred.

“I will say, you are quite right: there are many more prosecutions with respect to blocking of the abortion centers. But that is generally because those actions are taken with photography at the time, during the daylight, and seeing the person who did it is quite easy,” Garland told Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).

Garland continued to say that because most attacks on pro-life clinics happen at night, it is harder for them to be identified and prosecuted.

“Those who are attacking the pregnancy resource centers, which is a horrid thing to do, are doing this at night, in the dark. We have put full resources into this. We have put rewards out for this. The Justice Department and the FBI have made outreach to Catholic and other organizations to ask for their help in identifying the people who are doing this,” Garland said.

U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) questioned Garland on what they suggest is a double standard set by the DOJ and FBI’s treatment of pro-lifers compared to violent pro-choice activists.

“In 2022 and in the first couple months of 2023, DOJ has announced charges against 34 individuals for blocking access to or vandalizing abortion clinics, and there have been over 81 reported attacks on pregnancy centers, 130 on Catholic churches since the leak of the Dobbs decision and only two individuals have been charged,” Lee stated, asking “so how do you explain this disparity by reference to anything other than the politicization of what’s happening there?”

In response, Garland insisted the DOJ treats both pro-lifers and pro-choice activists equally.

“The FACE Act applies equally to efforts to damage and blockade clinics, whether they are a pregnancy resource center or whether they are an abortion center. It applies equally in both cases, and we apply the law equally,” he said.

The Republicans alleged that the woke agencies have chosen only to prosecute pro-life Catholics, ignoring any crimes committed by pro-abortion activists.

Garland insisted that the FBI is “urgently” trying to find the pro-choice activists, adding that they are doing the crimes in “secret.”

However, Twitter users weren’t buying Garland’s claims.

