Tipsheet

Is DeSantis's Book Launch a Pre-Cursor For a Presidential Bid?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 23, 2023 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

To the public, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is planning a book launch, but to him, it may be a preview of a potential 2024 presidential campaign. 

On February 28, DeSantis is releasing his book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," at an invitational event held at an undisclosed location. 

According to the invitation, "no leader has accomplished more for his state than Governor DeSantis, and he is now sharing this winning blueprint with the country."

In the past, presidents such as Barack Obama and Mitt Romney have released books on the eve of their official bid for the White House. 

In his book, the Florida governor reportedly praises former President Trump for putting his name on the map, despite the former president's repeated attacks on DeSantis. 

"I knew that a Trump endorsement would provide me with the exposure to GOP primary voters across the State of Florida, and I was confident that many would see me as a good candidate once they learned about my record," DeSantis wrote. "I had developed a good relationship with the president largely because I supported his initiatives in Congress and opposed the Russia collusion conspiracy theory."

Although DeSantis has yet to indicate a presidential run, he is seen as the primary challenger to Trump in the race for the Oval Office. 

On Tuesday, Trump took to his Truth Social account to blast the governor again, claiming that Florida was doing great long before DeSantis entered the scene. 

"People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because Governornor (thank you, President Trump!) DeSanctimonious," Trump wrote.

Instead of lashing out against Trump, DeSantis commended his work while campaigning for the 2016 election. 

"Trump also brought a unique star power to the race," DeSantis wrote, adding, "if someone had asked me, as a kid growing up in the eighties and nineties, to name someone who was rich, I – and probably nearly all my friends – would have responded by naming Donald Trump."

