Tipsheet

DeSantis Proposes Plan to Combat Biden's Border Crisis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 23, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) announced several new proposals to tackle President Joe Biden's open border policies that have caused havoc in the U.S.

As the Biden Administration has failed to secure the border, DeSantis is taking action against the threats illegal immigration has on American safety by "increasing penalties for human smuggling, strengthening statutes for the detention of illegal aliens, requiring universal use of E-Verify, enhancing penalties for document falsification, and prohibiting the issuance by local governments of ID cards to people who are not lawfully in the country."

DeSantis vowed not to turn a blind eye to the dangers of Biden's Border Crisis, saying that Florida is a law and order state. 

"This country is unable to control its own borders," DeSantis said during a news conference. "We've seen millions of people come across illegally over the last two-plus years. We've seen China, our number-one adversary, fly a spy balloon clear over the continental United States with impunity and basically humiliate our country in the process." 

The Florida governor declared that federal and state governments must remove enticements for illegal migrants to come to the U.S., something the Biden Administration and liberal states have done. 

The proposal would include sending Florida state law enforcement officers and equipment to Texas, where they apprehended thousands of illegal migrants and helped to arrest hundreds of criminals for felonies, including human trafficking and drug smuggling. 

DeSantis said that it was "sad" Biden has allowed over five million illegal migrants to enter illegally into the U.S. under his presidency, adding that it is the president's job to defend the country's borders. 

"If he's going to run again, this is a massive problem for him, and I think that they — maybe they're wising up about that," DeSantis said. "Because you can't defend the borders of your own country? That's kind of like your primary job." 


