Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump
Biden Had Another Stairs Incident
National Public Radio Laying Off 10 Percent of Its Workforce
Erin Brockovich on East Palestine Train Crash: This Is a Nightmare
Here's How Florida Democrats Collapsed
After Seeing the Crazy GA Grand Jury Foreperson...We Can Ignore Whatever Comes Out...
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion P...
New Undercover Video Shows How Texas Teachers Are Handling CRT Ban
Report: NYC Officials Now Selling Millions Worth of COVID Gear for Pennies on...
New Poll Claims Biden’s Approval Rating Is Improving After the State of the...
Family Files Lawsuit Claiming Clinic Pressured Teenager Into Getting an Abortion
Media Taps Maple Syrup Climate Crisis – As Production Sets Records
God Is Greater Than Any Cultural Storm
Are There Giants Standing in Your Way?
Tipsheet

Trump Does Biden's Job and Visits Ohio Town Where Train Derailment Spilled Toxic Chemicals

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 22, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former President Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a disastrous train derailment left toxic chemicals brewing in the water and air. 

He delivered truckloads of bottled water and cleaning supplies to the small town in need, which President Joe Biden failed to do.

According to sources, along with the 14,000 bottles of water Trump will supply, he will also meet with community members and officials. 

“President Trump is meeting with the citizens of East Palestine, and he will never forget them and what they are going through. Contrast that with Biden and the federal government, who have failed them from the beginning,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to Breitbart News.

The CEO of Blue Line Moving, which transported the pallets of water to East Palestine, John Rourke, criticized Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for failing to keep a promise of putting the American people first. 

“Joe Biden/Pete Buttigieg, stay away! The real President is here taking care of American Citizens. Make sure those Ukrainian pensions are take care of,” Rourke said. 

The former President’s visit comes amidst criticism towards Biden and Buttigieg for not yet visiting the town after the train derailment happened almost 20 days ago. 

Two weeks after the incident, the Biden Administration finally announced it would deploy medical personnel and toxicologists from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the Ohio town. 

Recommended

Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump Katie Pavlich

After saying that he would travel to East Palestine “when it is appropriate,” Buttigieg decided that Thursday was the right time, a day after Trump’s visit. 

An administration official claimed that Buttigieg waited so long to visit the incident site because he didn’t want to “detract from the emergency response efforts.” 

Buttigieg tried to shift the blame for the train derailment onto the Trump Administration, claiming he was “constrained” by withdrawing a 2018 Department of Transportation 2018 proposed rule that would require trains carrying some dangerous chemicals to use electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes.

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump Katie Pavlich
Alleged Pedophiles in Lovers' Quarrel Could Turn on Each Other Mia Cathell
Texas A&M University Displays the Destructive Results of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Programs Brad Slager
National Public Radio Laying Off 10 Percent of Its Workforce Spencer Brown
Here's How Florida Democrats Collapsed Spencer Brown
The Fetterman Dilemma Byron York
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Even the Libs Have Questions About the Juror Wanting to Indict Trump Katie Pavlich