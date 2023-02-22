Trump Does Biden's Job and Visits Ohio Town Where Train Derailment Spilled Toxic Chemicals

Former President Trump visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a disastrous train derailment left toxic chemicals brewing in the water and air.

He delivered truckloads of bottled water and cleaning supplies to the small town in need, which President Joe Biden failed to do.

According to sources, along with the 14,000 bottles of water Trump will supply, he will also meet with community members and officials.

“President Trump is meeting with the citizens of East Palestine, and he will never forget them and what they are going through. Contrast that with Biden and the federal government, who have failed them from the beginning,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to Breitbart News.

The CEO of Blue Line Moving, which transported the pallets of water to East Palestine, John Rourke, criticized Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for failing to keep a promise of putting the American people first.

“Joe Biden/Pete Buttigieg, stay away! The real President is here taking care of American Citizens. Make sure those Ukrainian pensions are take care of,” Rourke said.

The former President’s visit comes amidst criticism towards Biden and Buttigieg for not yet visiting the town after the train derailment happened almost 20 days ago.

Two weeks after the incident, the Biden Administration finally announced it would deploy medical personnel and toxicologists from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the Ohio town.

After saying that he would travel to East Palestine “when it is appropriate,” Buttigieg decided that Thursday was the right time, a day after Trump’s visit.

An administration official claimed that Buttigieg waited so long to visit the incident site because he didn’t want to “detract from the emergency response efforts.”

Buttigieg tried to shift the blame for the train derailment onto the Trump Administration, claiming he was “constrained” by withdrawing a 2018 Department of Transportation 2018 proposed rule that would require trains carrying some dangerous chemicals to use electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes.