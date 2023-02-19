Former WH Doctor Sounds the Alarm On Biden's Health Report

According to the White House, President Joe Biden is in tip, top shape. Despite his constant embarrassing gaffes, walking around in circles, and forgetting that the person he's looking for in the crowd is dead.

However, a former White House doctor is calling the bluff on Biden's recent health report.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as the physician to Presidents George W. Bush, Obama, and Donald Trump, said that Americans cannot be fooled and see that the President's "mental health is in total decline."

"There is no transparency from the White House on what's going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job," Jackson told Fox News Digital. "Yesterday's written physical exam report released by Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth."

According to the medical memo, Biden is a "healthy, vigorous 80-year-old" who is fit for duty to serve as President.

However, the report only mentions his physical health, leaving out his mental awareness, which is declining.

"Nowhere in the report was there mention of Biden's deteriorating mental health," Jackson said, adding, "this is alarming, considering I have already sent three letters to the White House demanding that Biden receive a cognitive test and that the results be made public, all of which have been ignored. Everyone can see something is wrong — the cover-up needs to end."

Last year, Jackson recalled a nasty email from former President Barack Obama, scolding him for calling on Biden to take a cognitive test.

In 2020, Jackson pushed for doctors to run tests on Biden, tweeting, "Remember the cognitive test that I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!!"

According to Jackson, within 20 minutes of sending out his tweet, he received a "scathing" email from Obama expressing his dissatisfaction and his "unprofessional" behavior for the "cheap shot you took at Joe Biden."

"I have made a point of not commenting on your service in my successor's administration and have always spoken highly of you both in public and in private," Obama reportedly wrote to Jackson, adding, "It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration. You were the personal physician to the President of the United States and an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future."

Biden's age has come into question several times since he took office, and more so