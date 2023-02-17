'No Apologies': White House Doubles Down on Trigger Happy Biden
Tipsheet

JD Vance Posts Video Proving Water is 'Severely Contaminated' From Ohio Train Derailment

Sarah Arnold
February 17, 2023
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) posted a video showing a "chemical rainbow" in a creek in East Palestine, Ohio, near the site where the train derailed, spilling toxic chemicals into the environment. 

Despite officials confirming that the water is safe and free of chemicals, Vance made it a point to prove to residents to be cautious around the area. 

At one point in the video, Vance stuck a stick into the bed of Leslie Run creek, showing a bubbling reaction. 

"This is disgusting," the Ohio senator said. "The fact that we have not cleaned up the train crash, the fact that these chemicals are still seeping into the ground is an insult to the people who live in East Palestine. Do not forget these people; we've got to keep applying pressure."

Vance pointed out dead fish and worms throughout the stream, revealing that "chemicals are coming out of the ground." 

On Friday, during a press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) addressed Vance's video, confirming that the areas near the crash are still contaminated.

"I know that there's been some video played on TV circulating of visible contamination in one of the local waterways," DeWine said. "A section of Sulfur Run near the crash site remains severely contaminated. We knew this. We know this. It's going to take a while to remediate this."

DeWine said that officials are working to decontaminate the waters but admitted that it takes work. 

"This is not a simple process," DeWine said. "We're encouraging people to continue to avoid that area." 

The governor continued to inform residents that teams are pumping clean water from the eastern dam, funneling it away from the contaminated section of the stream, and releasing it back at the western dam to divert clean water around the contamination. 

Vance vowed to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the train derailment. Vance also said that he would continue to drink bottled water for the time being, challenging the EPA administrator to drink tap water since he insists it is safe. 

"I think if the EPA administrator wants to stand here and tell people that the tap water is safe by all means, they should be willing to drink it," Vance said.

