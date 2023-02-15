State AGs Put Biden on Notice Over Call for 'Unconstitutional' Gun Ban
Why Ocasio-Cortez Got Irritated Over This Super Bowl Ad
Pete Buttigieg's Concern Amid Train Derailments Raises Eyebrows
Nikki Haley Calls for Some Interesting Policies in 2024 Announcement
DeSantis on Martha's Vineyard Flight: I'd Love to Not Have to Deal With...
Project Veritas Leadership Releases Statement About James O'Keefe
Stop Calling Them 'The Homeless'
CNN Has Another Sex Scandal
Rand Paul Holds Health Institutions Accountable For Denying Medical Care to Those Unvaxxed
Non-Binary, Ex-Biden Official Released Without Bail Over Charges of Stealing Women's Lugga...
Biden Falsely Claims Food Prices Are Down, Reality Is They Are Up 11.8%
JD Vance Criticizes Biden Official Over FAA’s ‘Inclusive Language’ Guidance
Republican Voters Prefer DeSantis to Trump as the GOP Leader, New Poll Shows
Canadian ‘Trans’ Pedophile Moved to Women’s Prison With Mother-and-Baby Unit
Tipsheet

Liberal Chelsea Handler Brags About Being 'Childless,' Attacking the Nuclear Family

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 15, 2023 10:00 PM
DAN STEINBERG

Comedian and crazy liberal feminist Chelsea Handler is being criticized for releasing a video of her bragging about not being married or having kids. 

The 47-year-old made a video showing a day in her life as a childless woman, with several arguing it's the left's attack on the nuclear family. 

"I wake up at 6 am. I remember that I have no kids to take to school, so I take an edible, masturbate, and go back to sleep," Handler begins in the opening monologue. 

Then Handler continued with a more over-the-top attitude, saying that around 12:30 in the afternoon, she gets "ready for a busy day of doing whatever the f--- I feel like."  

"I put on my most impractical and stylish shoes since I won't be chasing a child around the grocery store," Handler said, adding that she heads to her "fave spot in Paris to grab a croissant," pointing out that the plane ride is quiet enough to meditate on because "I have no screaming kids."

In today's hookup culture and the idea that "women don't need a man," Handler bragged about being able to engage sexually with "whatever hot guy" she met that night. 

She concluded the video by saying, "it's amazing what you can do when you have this much free time."

However, conservative critics called the video "sad" and "depressing." 

Libs of TikTok said this is one of the saddest videos they have ever seen, while pro-life advocate Lila Rose agreed. 

Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro also commented on the video, arguing that Handler names several things she can because she has no kids. Yet, she never actually did any of them. 

"The best thing about this video is that it features her explaining that she can do whatever she wants as a person with no kids- and so she names a bunch of stuff she didn't do because her actual life consists of drinking a s***load of wine and being really, really said," Shapiro wrote. 

Other people mention that by age 47, Handler could have had kids who by now would be grown, and she could be back to sleeping in until the afternoon and traveling the world.


Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reporter Caught on Hot Mic Making Embarrassing Admission About DeSantis Coverage Julio Rosas
Project Veritas Leadership Releases Statement About James O'Keefe Julio Rosas
Why Ocasio-Cortez Got Irritated Over This Super Bowl Ad Matt Vespa
Damar Hamlin's Response to the Reason for His Cardiac Arrest Is Going Viral Leah Barkoukis
Rand Paul Holds Health Institutions Accountable For Denying Medical Care to Those Unvaxxed Sarah Arnold
Man Creates Monster, Is Eaten By Monster, Is Sad Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Reporter Caught on Hot Mic Making Embarrassing Admission About DeSantis Coverage Julio Rosas