Trump's Legal Team Hands Over Classified Documents to DOJ

Former President Trump’s legal team handed over classified material to the Department of Justice after being discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

On Friday, Trump’s attorney, James Trusty, turned in a classified folder along with a computer that belonged to a current Trump aide to federal agents.

The classified material was reportedly copied onto the computer.

They also reportedly handed over a folder marked as “classified evening briefing” to the DOJ as well.

“It is customary in circumstances such as this for investigators to search the computer to see if classified material is still on that computer," John Cohen, former acting undersecretary for intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security said. "They will also seek to determine if classified material was transmitted electronically to other computers or devices via that computer.”

The folder was found in January in the main wing of Trump’s Florida home, separate from a storage room where previous documents were found during an FBI raid last year.

Last June, Trump’s legal team handed over several classified documents after the DOJ discovered more than 100 documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The former president has called the investigation, headed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, a political “witch hunt.”

“[This] is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump, concocted to try and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House," a Trump spokesperson told ABC News. "Just like all the other fake hoaxes thrown at President Trump, this corrupt effort will also fail. The weaponized Department of Injustice has shown no regard for common decency and key rules that govern the legal system.”

This comes after the FBI raided former Vice President Mike Pence’s home following his discovery of classified documents. Several top secret papers were also found in President Joe Biden’s possession at both his Delaware home and his previous D.C. office.