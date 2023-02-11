Officials Confirm 'High Altitude Airborne' Object Flying Over Canada Has Been Shot Down

The Biden Administration said that it is closely monitoring an object flying over Canada.

According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a high-altitude airborne object" over Northern Canada a day after the U.S. military shot down another object off the coast of Northern Canada.

“Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities," NORAD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada… While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions.”

In a tweet, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he ordered the object to be shot down.

“I ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object,” he said.

Trudeau said that he and President Joe Biden have been in contact and agreed on shooting it down.